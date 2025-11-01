Each MP to contribute GH¢1,000 from November salary to breast cancer fight — Speaker Bagbin

Speaker of Parliament Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin has announced that one thousand Ghana cedis will be deducted from each Member of Parliament’s November salary to support the national fight against breast cancer.

The contribution, which is expected to raise about GH¢276,000, will be topped up by the Speaker himself to make a total of GH¢300,000.

The funds will then be donated to the Breast Society of Ghana to aid awareness creation, screening, and treatment efforts across the country.

Speaking on the floor of Parliament on Friday, October 31, the Speaker underscored the devastating impact of breast cancer on women and the need for Parliament to show leadership in supporting the fight.

“We will deduct 1,000 Ghana cedis from each Member’s salary for the month of November to be dedicated to the fight,” Mr. Bagbin said.

“That money be given to the Breast Society of Ghana. Make it about 276,000 Ghana cedis; I will provide the remaining up to 300,000 to assist them in the work they are doing,” he added.

He expressed regret that breast cancer awareness and advocacy had not received enough attention in the past, noting that earlier intervention could have saved many lives.

“I’ve witnessed how devastating breast cancer is to our women. If we had had some of these statements earlier on, we could have done more,” he noted.

The Speaker’s initiative comes at the close of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, observed globally in October, which aims to promote early detection, support research, and raise funds to combat one of the leading causes of cancer-related deaths among women.