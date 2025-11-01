Understanding the context

Before launching any media/arts intervention, it is vital to appreciate the local conflict dynamics, cultural settings, and existing capacities.

Key conflict features

Many conflicts in the Northern regions revolve around land, chieftaincy, ethnicity, and resource access. The Northern belt is considered more vulnerable due to its proximity to the Sahel, lower infrastructure, and higher youth unemployment.

Misinformation, polarized narratives, and media coverage that lacks context can exacerbate tensions.

The role of media & arts in peacebuilding

Media (radio, TV, print, digital) shape perceptions, spread (mis)information, help or hinder dialogue. Training journalists in conflict-sensitive reporting has been shown to matter. Arts (visual art, theatre, performance, music) offer non-verbal, communal ways of processing trauma, bridging divides, reframing narratives. For example, an exhibition “Fragments” used visual storytelling for a land-conflict context in Ghana. Together, media and arts can engage youth, amplify under-heard voices (women, minorities), create safe spaces for reflection, and support healing of collective wounds.

How to get media and arts for peace: a practical framework. Below is a structured approach to launching and sustaining such initiatives.

Identify & engage key stakeholders

Media practitioners: local radio stations, journalists, and bloggers in the Northern belt. Much training work is already underway (e.g., by Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA)).

Artists / cultural practitioners: Visual artists, theatre groups, musicians, storytellers with roots or presence in the North.

Community leaders & traditional authorities: Chiefs, elders, youth associations, women’s groups’ involvement ensures cultural relevance and local legitimacy.

Civil society & peace-actors: Organizations engaged in peacebuilding, social cohesion (e.g., Northern Sector Action on Awareness Centre (NORSAAC)).

Government bodies: Local/regional peace councils, ministries of culture, information, youth.

Funding/support partners: National/international donors, arts foundations, media capacity-builders.

Capacity-building & training

Train journalists in conflict-sensitive reporting, fact-checking, avoiding inflammatory language efforts in Tamale are already underway. Train artists to understand conflict context, trauma, and reconciliation so that their work is informed and purposeful. Provide media practitioners and artists with tools (story-telling, audience engagement, digital media, and social media for peace). Support youth and women as media/arts agents of change (e.g., youth media coalitions).

Develop targeted media & arts interventions

Some possible interventions:

Radio talk-shows in local languages, with diverse voices (youth, women, minority groups), focusing on dialogue, understanding, peace narratives.

Theatre/performance events in affected communities: participatory theatre that explores conflict root causes, reconciliation, healing. Visual art exhibitions (photography, murals, installations) that document conflict stories, memory, resilience (as the “Fragments” exhibition did).

Community media campaigns: jingles, posters, social-media videos promoting inter-group understanding, countering hate speech/misinformation.

Arts workshops: bring together youth from different communities to collaborate on creative projects art, music, dance to build relationships.

Media monitoring & fact-checking mechanisms: to counter polarizing narratives and misinformation. For example, MFWA’s work on hate speech.

Use local languages, culturally familiar art forms (drumming, dance, oral history) so the message resonates.

Respect local traditions and sets of meaning: involve traditional authorities in shaping the message.

Reflect lived experiences: include stories of those impacted by conflict, but also of resilience and peaceful co-existence.

Avoid external-only narratives; build co-creation with community members so they own the process.

Monitoring, evaluation & adaptation

Set indicators: e.g., number of media pieces produced on peace themes; changed attitudes (survey before/after); number of arts events; participation levels from diverse groups.

Use both quantitative and qualitative methods: interviews, focus groups, community feedback.

Adapt based on feedback: what art forms resonate, what media platforms reach youth, what messages are effective.

Share lessons and scale: if a model works in one district, adapt to others in the Northern belt.

Challenges & mitigation

Challenges

Limited resources: many media outlets and artists in the North have constrained budgets and infrastructure.

Risk of backlash: when addressing sensitive issues (land, chieftaincy, ethnicity), initiatives may trigger resistance or heightened tensions.

Misinformation and polarized narratives: especially around elections or ethnic conflicts. Media may inadvertently inflame rather than calm.

Access and language barriers: Northern Ghana has many languages, remote communities, low literacy in some areas.

Sustainability: short-term projects may fade if not institutionalized or locally owned.

Partner with local actors to ensure ownership and sustainability. Begin with smaller pilot interventions, build trust, and refine approach before scaling. Build multi-stakeholder coalitions (media + culture + community + government) to spread risk and share burden. Prioritize capacity-building so local media/art practitioners remain active beyond external funding. Use monitoring & feedback to adjust messages and formats remain flexible.

Case example & inspiration

The MFWA training series: Journalists in Tamale and Northern regions are being trained to counter polarizing narratives and hate speech, improving peace-oriented reporting.

The “Fragments” exhibition: A visual arts intervention that addressed a land conflict (Alavanyo-Nkonya) through art and performance, sparking dialogue and reflection.

NORSAAC’s media-youth coalition: In the Upper East, a coalition of media practitioners and youth is leading peace campaigns via radio jingles, talk-shows and community engagement.

These examples illustrate that media arts interventions are feasible and already underway in Ghana’s northern regions.

Recommendations & steps for new initiatives

Conduct a baseline conflict-mapping: In your target district/region, identify key conflict flashpoints, actors, root causes, media/arts capacities.

Design a complementary media-arts strategy: Combine media (radio, digital) + arts (theatre, visual arts) for synergy.

Engage local partners: Identify local radio stations, artists/art collectives, youth groups, peace councils.

Secure capacity-building: Organize training for media practitioners and artists specifically in conflict-sensitivity, storytelling for peace, ethics.

Develop content and delivery plan: Develop radio programmes, talk-shows, jingles in local languages. Plan arts events (performances, exhibitions) in neutral communal spaces. Use social media and community screenings for broader reach.

Promote inclusivity: Ensure women, youth, marginalized ethnic groups are included as creators and audiences.

Monitor & evaluate: Collect feedback, measure changes in perceptions/attitudes, record media outputs, participation.

Plan for sustainability: Embed initiatives into existing community structures (youth clubs, cultural festivals). Seek local funding/micro-sponsorships, build local ownership. Encourage the creation of networks of peace-media/art practitioners across districts.

Document and share stories: Use visuals, documentary formats to capture success stories and scale up learning’s.

Leverage policy and institutional support: Engage with regional peace councils, Ministry of Information, Ministry of Youth & Arts to align with national frameworks.

Media and arts hold enormous potential to transform conflict dynamics in northern Ghana. When done thoughtfully, they can move communities from divisions to dialogue; from fearful separation to creative collaboration; from passive victimhood to empowered agency. To succeed, such initiatives must be locally rooted, culturally sensitive, inclusive, and sustained through capacity-building and ownership by the communities themselves. The time is ripe for harnessing the power of story, image, performance and voice to build peace in the Northern regions of Ghana.

Mustapha Bature Sallama

Medical/Science communicator ,Private Investigator, Criminal Investigation and Criminal Analysis

International Conflict management and Peace Building. Alumni Gandhi-King Global Academy United State Institute of Peace Building USIP