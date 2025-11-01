ModernGhana logo
The Use of Nose Masks and Hand Gloves Before and After COVID-19

Feature Article The Use of Nose Masks and Hand Gloves Before and After COVID-19
SAT, 01 NOV 2025

Before the outbreak of COVID-19, the use of nose masks and hand gloves was largely limited to specific professions and environments. Healthcare workers, laboratory scientists, industrial workers, and people in polluted areas commonly used them as part of occupational safety measures. However, the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic in late 2019 transformed these protective tools into everyday essentials across the world.

Use of Nose Masks and Hand Gloves Before COVID-19

Before the pandemic, nose masks were primarily used in hospitals, clinics, and laboratories. Surgeons and medical staff wore them to prevent the spread of infectious droplets during medical procedures. In some Asian countries, such as Japan and China, mask-wearing was also a common practice to reduce exposure to air pollution or to prevent the spread of seasonal flu.

Hand gloves, on the other hand, were mainly used by healthcare providers, food handlers, cleaners, and industrial workers. They helped prevent contamination, infection, and contact with hazardous materials. In everyday life, however, most people did not use gloves or masks regularly.

During the COVID-19 Pandemic
The COVID-19 pandemic drastically changed global health behaviors. Masks became mandatory in public places in almost every country. Governments and health organizations, including the World Health Organization (WHO) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), recommended mask-wearing as one of the most effective measures to reduce virus transmission through respiratory droplets.

Hand gloves were also widely adopted, especially in public spaces, supermarkets, and hospitals. Many people used them when handling objects or money, believing they could prevent direct contact with contaminated surfaces. Hand sanitizers and regular hand washing were also heavily promoted as complementary protective practices.

The mass use of masks and gloves represented a major shift in global health culture personal protective equipment (PPE) became a symbol of collective responsibility and safety.

After COVID-19
As vaccination rates increased and infection rates declined, mask mandates were gradually lifted in many countries. However, the use of nose masks and hand gloves did not disappear entirely. Some individuals continue to wear masks in crowded areas, during travel, or when experiencing cold or flu symptoms. In many Asian countries, mask-wearing remains a common practice as a social norm and a sign of respect for others’ health.

Hand gloves have returned largely to professional and industrial use, as studies showed that frequent glove use by the general public was not as effective as proper hand hygiene. Nonetheless, heightened awareness of hygiene and disease prevention has persisted people are now more cautious about hand washing, sanitizing, and protecting themselves during outbreaks.

Conclusion
The COVID-19 pandemic reshaped global health habits and attitudes toward personal protection. While the widespread use of nose masks and hand gloves has declined since the peak of the pandemic, their importance in preventing disease transmission is now widely recognized. What was once limited to healthcare and industrial settings has become a part of public consciousness a reminder that simple protective measures can save lives.

mustapha Bature Sallama
Medical/Science Communicator
Private Investigator,Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Analysis

International Conflicts Management and Peace-Building

Alumni Gandhi Global Academy
United State Institute of Peace Building USIP

Mustapha Bature Sallama
Mustapha Bature Sallama, © 2025

This Author has published 172 articles on modernghana.com. More name is Mustapha, born on 13th March, .Alh Bature Sallama is my father whom passed away in 2000 at age of 73. Fatima Ahmed Jibrin is my mother. I had four children, Hijama Healing Cupping therapy is my center as the COE , I practice complimentary and Alternative Medicine . naturopathy and reflexology Private investigation and intelligence analysis, conflict management and peace building at USIP. Profession in journalism, social media journalism,mobile journalism, investigative journalism, ethics of journalism, photojournalist, medical and Science Columnist on daily graphic Column: Mustapha Bature Sallama

