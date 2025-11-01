Nigerian leaders must lead and make others follow their examples

In recent times, Nigeria has once again found itself in a harsh global spotlight for reasons that border on reports of the killing of Christians in several parts of the country. The international media and various human rights and religious organizations have repeatedly raised the alarm, sometimes even calling the situation "genocide.” These accusations have inflamed passions across the country, deepening mistrust between adherents of different faiths, and widening the already fragile fault lines of ethnicity and religion that have long bedevilled the nation’s unity. But as tragic as these killings are, they must be understood in their proper context. A closer and more honest look reveals that the crisis ravaging Nigeria today is far more complex than a simple religious confrontation. It is less about faith and more about the deep-seated socio-economic collapse that has continued to fuel banditry, terrorism, and mass killings across both Christian and Muslim communities.

What we face today is a national tragedy of leadership and followership failure in setting and emulating moral examples. It is a failure of empathy and of unity of purpose. Nigerian leaders, both past and present, have often failed to demonstrate through their personal lives the values of tolerance, cooperation, and peaceful coexistence that the nation so desperately needs to look upon to live. Yet, examples of true leadership exist among them, leaders whose personal lives model the very harmony our people seem to have forgotten how to live in. Among such examples stands the family of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

President Tinubu is a devout Muslim. His wife, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, is a committed Christian and an ordained pastor in the Redeemed Christian Church of God. Their marriage has lasted for decades, defying all the religious prejudices that continue to insensitively divide the ordinary people of Nigeria. They live together, they raise their children together, and they have built a home that harmonizes two faiths which, in the eyes of extremists, should never coexist peacefully. But in that home, faith has not been a weapon. It has been a bond. It has been a reflection of what Nigeria can be if only her people would emulate such tolerance and maturity.

There is no evidence that President Tinubu forces his wife to abandon her faith, nor does she seek to convert him. In their union lies an enduring symbol of mutual respect and understanding, a message to all Nigerians that our differences do not have to divide us. Religion is meant to ennoble humanity, not destroy it. When faith becomes a tool for hatred or violence, it ceases to serve the God it claims to honour. Tinubu’s home proves that the coexistence of faiths is not only possible but beautiful when guided by respect and care.

Mass burial of Christians

And yet, outside the peaceful walls of that home, Nigerians continue to slaughter one another in the name of God. Churches are burnt. Mosques are bombed. Innocent villagers, both Christians and Muslims, are attacked by insurgents and bandits whose motives are often far from religious. These are not men on a holy mission. They are criminals exploiting Nigeria’s weakness, capitalizing on the breakdown of national security, the collapse of rural economies, and the alienation of millions of unemployed youths who see violence as the only language of survival.

In the North, entire communities have been displaced. Farmers cannot go to their farms without fear of abduction or death. In the Middle Belt, communal clashes erupt almost daily, often framed as ethnic or religious conflicts but actually rooted in competition over land, resources, and survival. In the South, kidnapping for ransom has become an industry, indiscriminate of tribe or faith. The bandits and insurgents who commit these atrocities care little whether their victims are Muslims or Christians. Their mission is economic, not ideological. What they seek are control, profit, and domination. Religion is merely the mask they wear to confuse the gullible and inflame the masses.

Yet, because the victims in some areas happen to be predominantly Christian, the narrative of genocide takes root easily, amplified by local and international voices that sometimes fail to appreciate Nigeria’s complex realities. This does not mean that Christians are not being killed, they are, tragically and unjustly. But so are Muslims. The real genocide unfolding in Nigeria is the destruction of humanity itself, the steady erosion of compassion, tolerance, and unity that once defined our collective identity.

When terrorists strike, they do not stop to ask the religion of their victims. They burn villages indiscriminately, kidnap women and children without care for creed, and demand ransom from the poor who barely have anything to offer. Their actions expose the failure of leadership at every level, from the local to the national and the dangerous consequences of citizens who have ceased to see one another as brothers and sisters.

This is why leadership by example is so vital. Nigeria does not lack eloquent leaders who preach peace in public but nurture division in private. What we lack are leaders whose personal lives and actions reflect the unity they preach. President Tinubu’s family, by the mere fact of its composition, sends a message stronger than any speech: that unity begins at home. A leader’s home is the first mirror through which the people judge his sincerity. In this respect, Tinubu’s family harmony is a national lesson in coexistence and one that every Nigerian should take to heart.

If the Muslim President of a nation with over 200 million people can live peacefully with his Christian wife, why can’t Nigerians of different faiths live peacefully with their neighbours in emulation of their number one citizen? If his home can thrive in mutual respect despite religious differences, why can’t a nation do the same? The problem is not religion itself but those who indulge in the distortion of it. Too many preachers, clerics, and local leaders use religion as a weapon to mobilize political support, justify violence and divide communities for their selfish gain. But the truth remains that when leaders misuse religion that way, they only plant seeds of hatred in the society that take generations to uproot.

Nigerians need a new moral direction that begins with their leaders. Leadership should not be about power and privilege, it should be about service and example. The governed must see in their leaders what they aspire to become. A good leader inspires through his or her conduct, not just the words. President Tinubu’s example of interfaith harmony should not end within the walls of Aso Rock. It should inspire governors, ministers, lawmakers, and even traditional rulers to build similar bridges in their own homes and communities.

Imagine a Nigeria where Christian and Muslim leaders jointly sponsor peace campaigns; where mosques and churches collaborate to feed the hungry; where communities celebrate each other’s festivals with fanfare; where a child grows up seeing unity as a normal habit, not as a strange behaviour. That Nigeria is possible but it demands leadership that speaks and acts, not just stay mute and assume the people will understand. It demands citizens who can see and follow the good examples of their leaders, not demagogues who profit from division.

The killings that have put a scar on Nigeria today cannot solve any of the nation’s pressing problems. They cannot fix poverty, unemployment, or insecurity. They cannot improve education or healthcare. They cannot put food on anyone’s table. They only deepen misery and sow seeds of vengeance. Every act of violence pushes Nigeria farther away from progress, farther away from peace. Those who commit these killings, regardless of their claimed motivation, are enemies of Nigeria and even enemies of God, too, because no true religion sanctions murder.

Muslims killed by Jihadists

Therefore, the government must do more to address the root causes of this violence. It must improve security intelligence, equip and motivate the armed forces, and ensure justice for all victims whether they are Christian or Muslim. But beyond the government’s responsibility lies a deeper challenge: the need for Nigerians to rediscover the value of our shared humanity. We must learn once again to see the humanity in others, to cherish our diversity, and to reject any call to hatred, no matter how it is disguised.

The late Chinua Achebe once said that the trouble with Nigeria is simply and squarely a failure of leadership. But perhaps it is also a failure of followership, a failure of the people to emulate their leaders' right examples. Come to think of it: leadership and followership are two sides of the same coin. When leaders model peace and citizens refuse to follow that path, confusion ensues. When followers blindly idolize corrupt leaders, society decays. And so, real change begins only when leaders lead rightly and the people follow responsibly.

The Tinubu family is a living testimony of what is possible when tolerance triumphs over prejudice. It reminds us that religion needs not divide but unite us. The President’s Muslim faith and his wife’s Christian convictions coexist peacefully under one roof. There are lessons in that circumstance that every Nigerian should reflect upon. If we can build harmony in our families, we can build it in our communities, in our states and across the nation.

At this critical point in Nigeria’s history, when extremists and opportunists seek to plunge the country into chaos, the nation must look to its leaders for guidance, not just in words, but in the examples they set. Leaders should embody the unity they preach. They should rise above partisanship, above tribalism, above sectarian interest, and see themselves as servants of all Nigerians, regardless of faith or background. And the governed, too, have a crucial role to play. They must learn to emulate good examples, to reject manipulation, and to value the sanctity of life above any other ideology. They must realise that Nigeria belongs to all of us, Christians, Muslims, and those of other faiths or no faiths at-all. Our shared destiny is greater than our divisions. The blood of a Nigerian, no matter his faith, should never be shed in compromise for wealth or public office.

The path to peace and progress does not lie in violence or intolerance but in understanding and care. Nigeria’s leaders must lead with sincerity and personal examples. The people must follow with faith and discipline. Together, they must choose peace over hatred, unity over division, and life over death. And if Nigeria’s leaders lead rightly and her people follow responsibly, then perhaps, someday soon, the world will stop hearing of killings in Nigeria and start hearing of a nation that finally learned to live as one family under God.