German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier to pay three-day visit to Ghana  

President Frank-Walter Steinmeier of Germany will embark on a three-day state visit to Ghana from Sunday, 2nd November, to Tuesday, 4th November 2025.

A statement issued by Mr Felix Kwakye Ofosu, the Presidential Spokesman and Minister of State in-charge of Government Communications, said the official programme would commence on Monday, November 3, with President Steinmeier’s inspection of a full military Guard of Honour at the Forecourt of the Presidency.

It said President Steinmeier and his host, President John Dramani Mahama, would hold a closed-door meeting before joining their respective delegations for bilateral talks in the Credentials Room.

The statement noted that the discussions were expected to focus on strengthening Ghana-Germany relations, particularly in areas of trade, investment, technology, and development cooperation.

It said a State Luncheon would be held in honour of President Steinmeier and his delegation at the Presidential Banquet Hall in the afternoon.

It said later in the day, the German President would be conducted on a guided tour of the Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park, where he would lay a wreath at the tomb of Ghana’s first President, Dr Kwame Nkrumah.

President Steinmeier would also engage young Ghanaian IT specialists before attending a reception at the German Ambassador's Residence.

The statement said President Steinmeier would travel to Kumasi on the third day of his visit, where he would perform a sod-cutting ceremony at the Kumasi Technical Institute.

The German President would also interact with the Vice Chancellor, staff, and alumni of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) and visit the Kumasi Centre for Collaborative Research, before paying a courtesy call on the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, at the Manhyia Palace.

President Steinmeier is scheduled to depart Ghana on Tuesday evening, November 4, the statement said.

