ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Minority NPP demands clarity on Ghana Gold Board funding

  Sat, 01 Nov 2025
NPP Minority NPP demands clarity on Ghana Gold Board funding
SAT, 01 NOV 2025

The Minority in Parliament, led by Effutu MP Alexander Afenyo-Markin, has called for full transparency over the financial operations of the Ghana Gold Board (GOLDBOD), headed by Samuel Gyamfi.

The caucus expressed concern over inconsistencies surrounding the board’s funding. According to them, although the government previously announced a US$279 million allocation to support GOLDBOD’s work, a recent Right to Information (RTI) response revealed that the Ministry of Finance has not released any funds to the board since its establishment.

This revelation has raised serious questions about how the board has been financing its operations.

Addressing the press in Parliament, Patrick Boamah, Chairperson of the Subsidiary Legislation Committee, urged the government to come clean on the board’s financial sources and provide a detailed account of its expenditure.

The Minority also insisted that GOLDBOD publish comprehensive reports of its activities on its official website, as required by law.

According to the caucus, such transparency is crucial to ensuring accountability and to tracing the origin of the gold managed by the board.

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

1 hour ago

C/R: Denkyirahene carried in palanquin to pay homage to River Offin C/R: Denkyirahene carried in palanquin to pay homage to River Offin 

1 hour ago

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier to pay three-day visit to Ghana German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier to pay three-day visit to Ghana  

1 hour ago

St.Thomas Aquinas SHS students walk home barefoot after footwear seizure St.Thomas Aquinas SHS students walk home barefoot after footwear seizure

1 hour ago

Minority NPP demands clarity on Ghana Gold Board funding Minority NPP demands clarity on Ghana Gold Board funding

1 hour ago

Ghana Gold Boards funding and licensing practices under scrutiny Ghana Gold Board's funding and licensing practices under scrutiny 

1 hour ago

Wenchi Traditional Council invites Mahama to late queen mother’s funeral Wenchi Traditional Council invites Mahama to late queen mother’s funeral   

1 hour ago

Chinese Embassy reacts to EU Parliament Chair remarks on China-Ghana trade relations Chinese Embassy reacts to EU Parliament Chair remarks on China-Ghana trade relat...

1 hour ago

FDA revokes authorisation of Omama Herbal Mixture over dangerous drug adulteration FDA revokes authorisation of Omama Herbal Mixture over dangerous drug adulterati...

1 hour ago

Eco-Conscious Citizens laud revocation of L.I. 2462 but warn galamsey fight is far from over Eco-Conscious Citizens laud revocation of L.I. 2462 but warn galamsey fight is f...

1 hour ago

NSMQ 2025: Mfantsipim thrashes Adisadel and Prempeh to qualify for semi-finals NSMQ 2025: Mfantsipim thrashes Adisadel and Prempeh to qualify for semi-finals

Advertise Here

Just in....

Race for Flagbearer begins: Who leads NPP?

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line