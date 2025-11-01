Minority NPP demands clarity on Ghana Gold Board funding

The Minority in Parliament, led by Effutu MP Alexander Afenyo-Markin, has called for full transparency over the financial operations of the Ghana Gold Board (GOLDBOD), headed by Samuel Gyamfi.

The caucus expressed concern over inconsistencies surrounding the board’s funding. According to them, although the government previously announced a US$279 million allocation to support GOLDBOD’s work, a recent Right to Information (RTI) response revealed that the Ministry of Finance has not released any funds to the board since its establishment.

This revelation has raised serious questions about how the board has been financing its operations.

Addressing the press in Parliament, Patrick Boamah, Chairperson of the Subsidiary Legislation Committee, urged the government to come clean on the board’s financial sources and provide a detailed account of its expenditure.

The Minority also insisted that GOLDBOD publish comprehensive reports of its activities on its official website, as required by law.

According to the caucus, such transparency is crucial to ensuring accountability and to tracing the origin of the gold managed by the board.