We’re considering blocking devices used for cybercrimes — CSA official

Cybercrime Senior Manager at the Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT) of the CSA, Isaac Socrates Mensah
FRI, 31 OCT 2025
Senior Manager at the Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT) of the CSA, Isaac Socrates Mensah

The Cybersecurity Authority (CSA) has revealed that plans are underway to introduce a system that will allow the blocking of electronic devices used in committing cybercrimes in Ghana.

According to the Authority, the move forms part of efforts to make it more difficult and costly for fraudsters to operate, especially as digital scams continue to rise across the country.

Speaking at MTN’s Bright Conversations on Cybersecurity on Friday, October 31, Senior Manager at the Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT) of the CSA, Isaac Socrates Mensah, said the initiative, once implemented, will ensure that any device linked to cyber fraud is permanently blocked across all networks.

“What we are looking to do is not only to block the SIM card used in committing the offence but also the device itself. It means that once a phone or laptop is used for fraud and identified, it will be blocked on all networks, making it useless within our environment.”

“If it’s just a SIM card, the criminal can easily get another one. But if it’s an iPhone 15, for instance, that device becomes useless once blocked — and that’s what we want to achieve,” he added.

The cybersecurity expert said the CSA has been collaborating with law enforcement agencies and service providers to track cybercriminals and close loopholes in the system.

Socrates Mensah disclosed that between April and June this year, over 1,300 SIM cards involved in cybercrime were blocked as part of the ongoing crackdown.

He explained that the Authority’s short- to medium-term cybersecurity strategy includes creating a Central Equipment Register to tie every mobile device to a specific SIM card, a move expected to improve traceability and accountability in Ghana’s telecom ecosystem.

The cybersecurity expert also pointed out that most cyber fraud cases are driven by social engineering rather than technical failures, noting that many victims unknowingly give out sensitive information to fraudsters pretending to be service providers.

He cited cases where people shared one-time passwords (OTPs) despite clear warnings not to.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

