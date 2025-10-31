ModernGhana logo
MTN’s Bright Conversations: ‘Public awareness and vigilance key to securing Ghana’s cyberspace’ — Experts

FRI, 31 OCT 2025

Cybersecurity experts have stated that Ghana’s fight against cybercrime will only be won through continuous public awareness, collaboration among stakeholders, and individual vigilance.

Speaking at the MTN Bright Conversations held in Accra on Friday, October 31, Senior Manager at the Cybersecurity Authority (CSA), Isaac Socrates Mensah, said despite the country making progress in cybersecurity readiness, rising online scams and digital fraud show there is still “a lot of work to do.”

“You can put in all the necessary measures today, and by tomorrow a new loophole emerges,” he noted.

Socrates Mensah revealed that online fraud remains the most reported cyber incident in Ghana, accounting for about 47 percent of cases received by the Authority’s reporting centres.

According to him, investment scams, fake job recruitments, romance frauds, and online shopping scams are the most common.

“Just two weeks ago, we identified several fake social media accounts using the name of the Ghana Armed Forces to defraud people. Sadly, many citizens still fall victim because they do not verify information,” he said.

He added that blackmail and unauthorized access to WhatsApp accounts are also on the rise, with cybercriminals increasingly using artificial intelligence tools to deceive victims.

The CSA official emphasised that cybersecurity is a shared responsibility among citizens, regulators, and service providers.

“Once one side fails, the entire chain breaks. This is why user vigilance and awareness are crucial,” he said.

Supporting the call, Seth Gyapong Oware, Senior Manager in charge of Legal and Compliance at the CSA, said the country must invest in policy reforms, capacity building, and public education to secure its digital future.

“Cybersecurity is borderless, so collaboration is key, not only locally but internationally. We need laws, frameworks, and awareness to empower our citizens,” he noted.

Gyapong Oware also raised concerns about predatory mobile loan applications that misuse customer data. “

“Some of these apps access users’ WhatsApp messages and contacts, and when people default, they send embarrassing messages to everyone in their contact list. That is a human rights issue,” he cautioned.

He urged policymakers to develop stronger digital protection laws and ensure compliance among service providers to safeguard citizens’ data and privacy.

The MTN Bright Conversations on Cybersecurity forms part of the telecom giant’s broader campaign to raise awareness and encourage safer digital practices among Ghanaians as part of the Cybersecurity Awareness Month.

