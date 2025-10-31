How Much Money is Circulating?

Contrary to a notion of too little money in circulation, the monetary data show a sharp increase in Ghana’s currency in circulation:

The Bank of Ghana (BoG) reports that amount of money in circulation raised from about GH₵ 44.5 billion in 2023 to GH₵ 71.6 billion by December 2024 an increase of more than 60 %. The rise was driven especially by high denomination notes:

for example the GH₵200 note’s value went from GH₵12.3 billion to GH₵24.3 billion in a year. Printing and managing currency has become more costly: the BoG’s note printing/minting costs jumped significantly in 2024. So the idea that “money in circulation is low” isn’t supported by the data the physical cash supply has grown strongly. However, that growth doesn’t necessarily translate into better affordability for citizens. We need to unpack why.

Why Citizens Feel They Can't Afford Things Despite More Money

Inflation and Price Pressures

Although there are signs of improvement, inflation remains high: for example, annual inflation was about 22.4% in March 2025.

When inflation is high, even though more money is circulating nominally, the real purchasing power of that money declines: people need more cedis to buy the same goods/services. If wages/incomes don’t keep pace, many households feel squeezed.

Mismatch Between Money Circulation & Real Economic Activity

Analysts have pointed out that the jump in currency in circulation raises questions: does it reflect real growth in transactions, or is it symptomatic of inflation, hoarding of cash, or informal economy dynamics?

If large amounts of money are held but not translating into effective consumption/investment (for example because productivity is low, business investment is weak, infrastructure lacking), then citizens might not feel the benefit.

Currency Denomination & Distribution Issues

The bulk of the increase is in high‐value notes (GH₵200, GH₵100). Lower denominations (GH₵20) stayed stable.

For many ordinary transactions day-to-day groceries, small trades’ liquidity in smaller denominations matters. If these are constrained, people may find cash awkward or transactional “friction” increases. The BoG has even urged citizens to embrace coins in order to reduce rounding up of prices and curb inflationary behavior.

Wages, Employment & Informal Sector

Many citizens work in the informal economy or in sectors where wages lag inflation or productivity. Even with more money circulating, if incomes remain stagnant, affordability falls. Job insecurity, high youth unemployment, and underemployment reduce effective purchasing power.

Exchange Rate & Imported Goods

Ghana is exposed to import price inflation. If the national currency (the cedi) weakens, prices of imported goods go up, which affects every day affordability. Even if local production increases, many consumer goods, inputs and raw materials are imported so external price shocks matter.

Financial & Credit Constraints

If citizens and businesses cannot access credit easily, they are less able to smooth consumption or invest to raise incomes; this limits their ability to benefit from more money in circulation.

High interest rates can suppress borrowing and investment (though notably the BoG did cut policy rates as inflation eased).

Key Implications & Why “Cheaper but Unaffordable”

The phrase “it has become cheaper citizens can't afford” may reflect that nominal prices may have dropped for some items (or slowed in increase) but real incomes have not improved enough; hence the relative cost is still high. Also, “cheaper” might not apply to all goods for essentials like food, housing, energy, inflation still bites. The surge in high denomination currency suggests serious inflationary or monetary stress; more money is not always good if it just fuels higher prices rather than improved real activity. From a policy perspective: even though circulation is up, the quality of money flow (i.e., money reaching productive uses, smaller traders, households) matters more for citizens’ affordability and welfare.

What Needs to Be Done for Citizens to Benefit

Raise real income growth: Improving productivity, formal employment, and wages so citizens’ purchasing power catches up with price rises?

Stabilize inflation & exchange rate: Continued macroeconomic discipline by BoG + government helps ensure that money circulates without eroding in value.

Improve distribution of cash & credit: Ensuring smaller denominations are available, formalizing informal economy linkages, enabling access to affordable credit for households/traders.

Boost local production: Reducing reliance on imports for household goods, thereby reducing vulnerability to external price shocks.

Ensure monetary growth is productively used: Encourage that additional money isn’t just accumulating or used for speculation but funds businesses, infrastructure, consumption.

Support vulnerable households: Through safety nets, subsidies (where efficient), to ensure affordability of essentials for the lower income groups.

Conclusion

In Ghana, while the amount of money in circulation has grown significantly, that has not automatically translated into improved affordability for many citizens. What matters is not just the quantity of money but its effectiveness, the stability of the currency, the growth of real incomes, and whether cash reaches the households and businesses that need it most.

Mustapha Bature Sallama

Medical/Science communicator ,Private Investigator, Criminal Investigation and Criminal Analysis

International Conflict management and Peace Building. Alumni Gandhi-King Global Academy United State Institute of Peace Building USIP