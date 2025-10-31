Pensioners Are Suffering Poverty in Africa and West Africa

Across Africa and especially in West Africa the elderly who once served their nations with dedication are now suffering in silence. Pensioners, after decades of service as teachers, nurses, civil servants, soldiers, and farmers, are facing poverty, neglect, and despair. Instead of living their final years in peace and dignity, many spend their days struggling to afford food, medicine, and shelter.

A Lifetime of Service, Rewarded with Hardship

In countries like Nigeria, Ghana, Sierra Leone, and Liberia, pensioners often wait months or even years to receive their payments. Some die waiting in long queues outside pension offices. Those lucky enough to be paid receive sums that can barely buy basic necessities. Inflation and the high cost of living have made pensions almost worthless.

In Nigeria, for instance, retirees recount the humiliation of “verification exercises” where old men and women stand for hours just to prove they are still alive before collecting their stipends. In Ghana, the monthly pensions under the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) are often too low to cover rent or medical expenses. In Sierra Leone and Liberia, the situation is even worse many retired public servants receive nothing at all because of weak or non-existent pension systems.

The Causes of Pensioner Poverty

Poor Pension Management: Corruption and inefficiency in pension funds lead to delays, unpaid arrears, and missing records.

Weak Social Protection: Only a small portion of Africans work in the formal sector, meaning the majority of elderly people especially farmers, traders, and artisans has no pensions at all.

Inflation and Currency Instability: Rising prices quickly erode the value of fixed pensions, leaving retirees unable to afford daily needs.

Neglect of the Elderly: Many governments prioritize youth employment and infrastructure, while forgetting those who built the foundation of the nation.

Lack of Political Will: Pension reforms are often promised but rarely implemented, and elderly citizens have little political influence.

The Human Consequences

Behind every unpaid pension is a heartbreaking story. Many pensioners can no longer afford their medication. Others depend entirely on children or relatives who themselves are struggling with unemployment. Some are forced to beg in public or return to menial work in old age.

The psychological toll is heavy feelings of rejection, hopelessness, and loss of dignity is common. For those who once contributed to national development, this is not just an economic crisis, but a moral failure of society.

The Way Forward

To restore dignity and justice for Africa’s pensioners, several steps must be taken urgently:

Reform Pension Systems: End corruption, digitalize records, and ensure transparent, timely

payments. Introduce Universal Basic Pensions: Provide at least a small monthly stipend for every elderly citizen, including those in informal work.

Adjust for Inflation: Regularly review and increase pension payments to match the cost of living.

Prioritize Elderly Welfare: Offer free or subsidized healthcare, community support centers, and social programs for the aged.

Encourage Savings and Micro-Pensions: Enable informal workers to save through cooperative and fintech systems.

A Call to Conscience

Africa cannot move forward while abandoning those who carried it through its most difficult years. Pensioners are not charity cases they are heroes who built the schools, hospitals, and systems that sustain our nations today.

“A nation that neglects its elders has forgotten its own soul.”

It is time for African leaders, institutions, and youth to demand justice for the elderly. Retirement should not mean suffering it should mean rest, respect, and reward.

Mustapha Bature Sallama

Medical/Science communicator ,Private Investigator, Criminal Investigation and Criminal Analysis

International Conflict management and Peace Building. Alumni Gandhi-King Global Academy United State Institute of Peace Building USIP