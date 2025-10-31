African Youths and Elderly Leaders: When the Young Are Denied the Chance to Lead

Across Africa, a growing tension brews between two generations the youth, full of energy, ideas, and innovation, and the elderly political class, clinging tightly to power. While young Africans make up over 70% of the continent’s population, the majority of its leaders are over 60 years old. This wide age gap has created a leadership crisis where the younger generation has the vision to transform the continent, but not the opportunity to lead.

Elderly Leaders Who Refuse to Let Go

Africa is home to some of the world’s longest-serving leaders.

In Cameroon, President Paul Biya has been in power since 1982 over 43 years in office. Now in his 90s, Biya’s government continues to resist calls for generational change.

In Côte d’Ivoire, Alassane Ouattara came to power in 2011 and, despite earlier promises to step down, extended his rule by running for a third term in 2020.

These cases highlight a larger problem: the unwillingness of elderly leaders to relinquish power, even when their countries’ constitutions or political climates call for renewal.

The Impact of Leadership Monopolies

When leaders stay in power for decades, several damaging effects follow:

Stifled Innovation: Young people who are more attuned to technology, climate change, and modern governance are locked out of leadership spaces.

Loss of Hope and Motivation: Many African youths no longer believe in politics as a path to change. Instead, they migrate, protest, or turn to social media activism.

Corruption and Complacency: Long-term rule often breeds corruption and weakens accountability. Power becomes concentrated in a few hands rather than shared through democratic renewal.

Generational Disconnect: Policies made by elderly leaders often fail to address youth issues unemployment, education, digital inclusion, and economic innovation.

A Continent of Young People, Ruled by the Old

Africa has the youngest population in the world, with a median age of about 19 years, yet one of the oldest sets of political leaders. This paradox weakens progress. The continent’s energy and creativity lie in its youth, but that energy is being wasted due to limited political space. Young Africans have proven their capacity in technology, entrepreneurship, and activism from fintech innovators in Nigeria to digital change-makers in Kenya and Ghana. What they lack is access to real political power and the mentorship to prepare them for leadership roles.

Why Elderly Leaders Hold On

There are several reasons why older politicians refuse to pass the baton:

Fear of losing influence or facing justice after leaving office. Weak democratic institutions, where leaders are stronger than the systems meant to check them. Cultural traditions that associate leadership with age and seniority. Personal greed and control of national wealth through political dominance. But true leadership is not about age it’s about vision, service, and the ability to build a future that benefits all generations.

The Way Forward

For Africa to progress, it must embrace generational transition. The older generation should not be pushed aside but should instead mentor and guide young leaders to take over responsibly.

Respect Constitutional Term Limits; Leaders must honor the rules they swore to uphold.

Empower Youth in Decision-Making; Create youth quotas in parliaments, ministries, and political parties.

Invest in Leadership Training; Strengthen civic education and governance programs for young people.

Promote Peaceful Transitions; Encourage a culture where stepping down is seen as honorable, not shameful.

Youth Participation in Politics; Young people must move beyond activism into political organization and leadership.

A Call for Change

Africa’s future cannot be built by those clinging to the past. The continent needs bold, visionary, and tech-savvy leaders who understand today’s challenges leaders who think about innovation, inclusion, and sustainability.

“A tree that refuses to shed its old leaves will never grow new ones.”

It is time for Africa’s elderly leaders to trust the next generation and hand over the baton. Youths are not the leaders of tomorrow they are the leaders of today, and they deserve the chance to prove it.

Mustapha Bature Sallama

Medical/Science communicator ,Private Investigator, Criminal Investigation and Criminal Analysis

International Conflict management and Peace Building. Alumni Gandhi-King Global Academy United State Institute of Peace Building USIP