NPP flagbearer race: ‘We lied about Bawumia’ — Kennedy Agyapong’s campaign member switches sides

NPP Eric Agyemang, defected Kennedy Agyapong NPP flagbearer campaign member
FRI, 31 OCT 2025
Eric Agyemang, defected Kennedy Agyapong NPP flagbearer campaign member

The Deputy Asunafo South New Patriotic Party (NPP) constituency secretary and flagbearer campaign secretary for Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, Eric Agyemang, has defected to the camp of former Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

The NPP official confessed that everything said by the campaign team of Mr. Agyapong, including himself, about the party’s 2024 flagbearer was false.

Speaking during the former Vice President’s ongoing “Our Journey Together” campaign engagement in the constituency on Friday, October 31, Agyemang openly declared his support for Dr. Bawumia and announced his resignation from Kennedy Agyapong’s campaign.

“I am currently the constituency campaign secretary for Kennedy Agyapong, but from today, I have stopped. The Bible says, ‘You shall know the truth, and the truth shall set you free.’ I have come to the realisation that everything said to me about former Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia were lies.

“I came to all of you to campaign for Kennedy Agyapong in the past, but I have now realised that the things we said about Dr. Bawumia were lies and falsehoods. I regret it, and I am withdrawing all I said about him. Let’s vote for Dr. Bawumia,” he stated.

The defection comes as Dr. Bawumia intensifies his grassroots engagements across the Ahafo Region as part of efforts to consolidate support within the party ahead of the 2028 general elections.

Supporters at the event were seen cheering the former Kennedy Agyapong campaign secretary after his public apology and declaration of allegiance to Dr. Bawumia’s leadership.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

Comments

I am a "helo" | 10/31/2025 8:11:20 PM

When you want to talk about lies that can be established and convinced to be the truth, the NPP is an expert. Whether you lied or not doesn't matter to me because you haven't regretted changing; tomorrow, you'll lie again. Even Bawumia himself lied for months to convince Ghanaians that he created 2.5 million jobs because he is convinced that the repetition of lies miraculously becomes the truth.

Comments3
