Investing in youth is the most sustainable pathway for growth and development – Northern Reg Minister

By Bala Ali, ISD || contributor
FRI, 31 OCT 2025

The Northern Regional Minister, Mr. Ali Adolf John Mburidiba, has observed that investing in the youth is the most sustainable pathway for the country’s growth and development.

He highlighted the importance of empowering the youth and creating an enabling environment to help young entrepreneurs flourish.

Mr. Mburidiba said this at the 5th Annual National Young Entrepreneurs Summit (YES 2025), which was held in Tamale on Thursday under the theme, "Resetting Ghana: The Role of Youth Entrepreneurship in National Renewal."

The minister stated that some flagship programmes of the government, such as the Adwumawura programme, the National Apprenticeship Programme, the 24-Hour Economy, and the Decentralisation of the Regional Industrialisation programme are strategically designed to equip young entrepreneurs with the requisite resources and support to excel in their endeavors.

He used the opportunity to urge Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Assemblies (MMDAs), Development Partners, and all stakeholders to lend their support to the Ghana Chamber of Youth Enterprise.

The minister encouraged the young entrepreneurs to seize opportunities, think beyond their local environments, and harness their creative energies to drive innovation, admonishing them to transform their ventures into not just successful enterprises but also to engineer hope and renewal for Ghana.

The summit served as a valuable platform for young entrepreneurs to share experiences, learn from one another, and engage in meaningful interactions with stakeholders.

