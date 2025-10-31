ModernGhana logo
Kwakye Ofosu dismisses 'audio money' claims, says payment to road contractors real

  Fri, 31 Oct 2025
Minister for Communications Felix Kwakye Ofosu has dismissed claims that government payments to contractors under The Big Push infrastructure programme are superficial, describing the allegation as “entirely false and misleading.”

Responding to comments by former Works and Housing Minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah—who labelled the disbursements as “audio money”—Kwakye Ofosu insisted that real funds are being released and that the programme is driving visible progress across the country.

“The suggestion that what the Finance Minister is releasing is ‘audio money’ is simply false,” he said on Metro TV. “This government believes in results, not rhetoric. The Big Push is delivering real projects, real jobs, and real impact.”

He explained that under the leadership of Finance Minister Dr. Ato Forson, funds are being directly channelled to contractors, ensuring that every disbursement translates into measurable progress on the ground.

“Dr. Ato Forson is ensuring that actual funds reach contractors across the country,” he noted. “This initiative is about stimulating growth, expanding infrastructure, and creating employment opportunities for Ghanaians.”

Kwakye Ofosu emphasised that the government has instituted strict accountability measures to guarantee that every release is tied to physical work and verified results.

“This administration is focused on transparency and outcomes. Every cedi released under The Big Push is matched by visible development—roads, schools, hospitals, and housing projects that people can see and use,” he said.

He maintained that the evidence of progress is undeniable, as contractors, industry stakeholders, and communities nationwide continue to benefit from the initiative.

“The facts speak for themselves,” he asserted. “Contractors are being paid, projects are advancing, and communities are seeing change. The Finance Minister is releasing real money—not ‘audio money’.”

