Adidome District Hospital will receive facelift to enhance healthcare delivery — Regional Minister

FRI, 31 OCT 2025

The Volta Regional Minister, Hon. James Gunu, has assured the chiefs and people of Mafi Adidome that the Adidome District Hospital will soon receive the much-needed attention to enhance healthcare delivery in the area.

He made the announcement when he joined the chiefs and people of Mafi Adidome, together with the Anlo Dukor, to celebrate this year’s Mini Hogbetsotso Festival under the theme, “Building Bridges: From a Common History to a Common Destiny.”

Hon. Gunu said the festival’s theme aligns with President John Dramani Mahama’s Resetting Agenda, which aims to rebuild broken bridges of trust, opportunity, and development across Ghana. He noted that festivals such as Hogbetsotso promote peace and unity, preserve cultural heritage, and create opportunities for community development.

The Minister reaffirmed government’s commitment to improving healthcare and pledged continued support for traditional authorities in advancing regional growth. He also made a cash donation to support the festival committee.

Highlighting the unity of the Volta people, Hon. Gunu urged all communities to work together towards peace, progress, and shared prosperity.

The event also featured the launch of a legacy project to construct an ultra-modern sports facility in Mafi Adidome to empower young people in the sports industry and nurture more renowned athletes from the Volta Region.

The primary goal of the festival, which is often held ahead of the Hogbetsotso, is to reinforce unity between the Mafi and Anlo traditional councils, aligning with the overall festival theme: "Building Bridges – From Common History to a Common Destiny."

