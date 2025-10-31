Two grabbed over murder, robbery at Aduman, third suspect on the run

The Ashanti North Regional Police Command has arrested two men in connection with a robbery, murder, and attempted murder case that occurred at Aduman in the Kodie Municipality on October 19, 2025.

A police statement signed by ASP Emmanuel Agbodzi, Acting Public Relations Officer, identified the suspects as 28-year-old Sani Abacha and 23-year-old Asante Eric, who were apprehended through an intelligence-led operation.

According to the police, the complainant had parked his tricycle at his residence in Aduman Old Town before travelling to Kumasi. Upon returning later that evening, he discovered that both his tricycle and his two housekeepers, 18-year-old Kwabena Yankyira and 15-year-old Kwabena Boateng, were missing.

Investigations revealed that Abacha lured the two housekeepers under the guise of transporting firewood from his farm. He then attacked them with a cutlass, inflicting multiple wounds, before fleeing with the tricycle.

Police added that Abacha later contacted Asante Eric, and together they hid the tricycle at the Aboabogya Cemetery before selling it to a third suspect, identified only as Balawe, who is currently on the run.

A resident later discovered Kwabena Yankyira unconscious with deep cutlass wounds and rushed him to St. Patrick’s Hospital in Maase-Offinso, where he is receiving treatment. The body of the younger victim, Kwabena Boateng, was found nearby.

Police retrieved a cutlass believed to have been used in the attack, and both suspects have confessed to their involvement.

They were arraigned before the Kodie Magistrate Court on October 28, 2025, and have been remanded into prison custody to reappear on November 25.

ASP Agbodzi said efforts are ongoing to arrest the third suspect and recover the stolen tricycle.