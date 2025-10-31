Bono Police Command interdicts three officers  for allegedly extorting from motorists at Sampa

Bono Regional Police Command says it has interdicted three officers for allegedly collecting money from motorists at Sampa in the Jaman North District of the Region.

“The police have initiated investigations into a viral video showing the three officers allegedly collecting money from motorists”, a statement issued and signed by Chief Inspector Thomas Akeelah, the Bono Regional Public Relations Officer of the Police Administration, stated.

A copy of the statement made available to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Sunyani said names of the interdicted officers had been withheld, assuring the public of thorough and impartial investigation into the incident.

It said the command remained committed to upholding the highest standards of professionalism and accountability, adding that the investigations were being conducted using the police internal disciplinary procedure through the Police Professional Standards Bureau (PPSB).

The statement urged the public to report incidents of alleged misconduct of police personnel to the command.

GNA