Let's Cease Politics Of Self-Entitlement And Focus On Impactful Contributions, Value, And Influence

Before I delve deeper into this important subject matter that has been creeping into our political space, particularly within our beloved New Patriotic Party (NPP).

First And Foremost, any one of us, vividly, and in one way or another, joined the Party at a particular point in time in the political architecture.

So, it's out of disrespect for some group of people to think that they are the root or foundation of the Party and in essence, have a say in who is qualified to lead the Party.

Regardless of when you joined, your long stay amounts to nothing if your contributions and impact are not felt by the rank and file of the Party.

Further, if your so-called long stay doesn't match with your relevance, influence, and impactful contributions, clearly you would be engulfed with bitterness and hatred due to the impact of others.

Therefore, the self-acclaimed "Party owners" without relevance and influence should reflect and eschew the self-entitled attitude and ponder wisely moving forward.

For avoidance of doubt, no one is bigger than the Party, and no group of individuals can claim "ownership" of the Party as if it's their birthright.

Given the above, we all have a say in how the Party is run or should be run, and since a political Party is all about numbers, each single vote matters in terms of the numbers game.

To state categorically, it's an act of backward and primitive thinking for some self-acclaimed "Party owners" to also think that they are the only ones to determine at this crucial moment who leads the NPP.

You have a role play either as a card-bearing member or a sympathizer who believes in the values, ideals, and ideologies of the centre-right and a conservative political Party.

Put simply, the Constitution of the Party, which guides, protects, and shapes the conduct of members, abhors and frowns on discrimination when it comes to the running of its activities across the Country.

Instructively, is it out of the knowledge of the Party's constitution that some groups of individuals behave this way, or is it just their selfish parochial interests? Your guess is as good as mine.

Nonetheless, if it's so, it's incumbent on all of us to be guided by the dictates of the Party's legal and constitutional document to act responsibly for all inclusiveness.

Realistically, discrimination and this sort of self-entitled behavior from a few groups of individuals should be nipped in the bud for the cohesion and unity of the Party.

I vehemently object to any form of discriminatory behavior, either from religious, ethic, or tribal lineage, in our political discourse and conversation.

In a Political Party, your relevance is chiefly evaluated based on the value and impact of your contributions, rather than your membership duration.

Any political party that prioritizes open discrimination stands the chance of losing more members who are greatly affected by this ridiculous tag as foreigners.

Factually, the NPP believes in intellectuals and great thinkers and it's increasingly becoming apparent that some individuals want to take the Party to ransom by engaging in discriminatory conversations.

In summary, I'm deeply concerned and taken aback by these narrow-minded conversations being fueled by certain individuals in the Party's internal contest.

Certainly, I respectfully implore the leadership of the Party to take keen notice of this worrying phenomenon and call them to order for the forward march and unity of the NPP.

Our collective goal should be to rebuild and reconnect based on fair treatment and respect to all and devoid of pointing accusing fingers as if some are inferior and others are superior to the Party.

Shalom!

Long live NPP!

Author: Abdulai Abdul-Razak

Tamale South Constituency Secretary Hopeful, NPP

[email protected]

0542184296