MASLOC CEO champions inclusive digital finance at Fintech for Inclusion Africa Summit 2025

Chief Executive Officer of the MicroFinance & Small Loans Centre (MASLOC), Abigail Akwambea Elorm Mensah, has called for bold, collaborative regulation to unlock Africa’s fintech and e-commerce potential, stressing that digital financial inclusion is central to economic empowerment across the continent.

Delivering the keynote address at the Fintech for Inclusion Africa Summit 2025, held at Academic City University in Accra, Mensah emphasized that technology must serve as a bridge — not a barrier — to opportunity, especially for women, youth and underserved communities.

Speaking on the theme “Navigating Regulation: Unlocking Africa’s Fintech & E-Commerce Potential,” she highlighted fintech’s transformative power in breaking long-standing financial barriers that have excluded millions from formal economic systems.

“Our mission is not merely about technology. It is about the kind of economy we want to build — one that is inclusive, innovative and empowering for all,” Mensah stated.

Digitizing Access for Grassroots Entrepreneurs

Akwambea Elorm Mensah cited real-life examples of MASLOC beneficiaries whose businesses have been strengthened through digital loan processes. She referenced Adwoa, a small-scale gari producer in the Central Region, who now applies for and repays loans via mobile platforms without needing to travel or provide traditional collateral.

“This is the promise of fintech — breaking barriers, expanding access and building financial resilience at the grassroots,” she said.

MASLOC’s Vision for Scaled Impact

Outlining MASLOC’s ongoing modernization, Mensah announced initiatives aimed at expanding access and deepening investor participation:

Full integration of fintech into MASLOC credit delivery

Digital loan applications via mobile platforms and POS devices

New diaspora investment routes to support women and youth entrepreneurs

Strengthened collaboration with the Bank of Ghana and digital regulators

She shared success from a pilot diaspora program where a Ghanaian nurse in London funded five young women to start a fish-smoking business through a fintech platform.

Women at the Center of Digital Transformation

Underscoring the gender empowerment opportunity, Mensah stressed that fintech can dramatically improve women’s access to finance and e-commerce.

“This shift is not merely technological; it is transformational. It connects effort with opportunity,” she said.

Regulation Built on Trust and Collaboration

Mensah acknowledged the critical role of regulation in securing the digital economy, urging policymakers to support innovation while ensuring consumer protection.

She disclosed that MASLOC’s digital transformation committee includes a representative from the National Information Technology Agency, demonstrating the value of collaboration in aligning systems and building trust.

“Trust is the invisible infrastructure that makes digital finance work,” she noted.

Call to Action

Mensah concluded with a call for coordinated continental action to scale inclusion and unlock Africa's digital marketplace.

“Africa’s fintech future will not be built by fragmented efforts. Together, we can create a trusted and inclusive digital economy — one where fintech and e-commerce are pathways to prosperity for all.”

The two-day summit convenes regulators, fintech innovators, industry leaders and policymakers from across Africa, with discussions focused on shaping regulatory environments that support digital financial growth and inclusion.