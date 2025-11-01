Council Of State Member Gabriel Kwamiga Atokple Pledges Support For “experience Volta In Accra” Festival

A delegation from Ewevi Multimedia Limited and Ewe24 TV, organizers of the upcoming Experience Volta in Accra Festival, has paid a courtesy call on Council of State Member, Hon. Gabriel Kwamiga Atokple, at his office. The visit forms part of preparations toward the highly anticipated cultural celebration slated for December 13, 2025, under the Ghana Tourism Authority’s “December in GH” calendar of events.

The delegation included Zikpuitor Agbolosu, Torgbui Honu, a traditional priest from Aflao, and Torgbui Anokye from Weta. The visit was to officially invite Hon. Atokple to serve as a member of the Council of Patrons for the festival, alongside Torgbui Amenya Fiti Adzongaga V, Paramount Chief of the Aflao Traditional Area, who has already been outdoored as a patron of the event.

The Chief Executive Officer of Ewevi Multimedia and Ewe24 TV, Mr. Eric Seyram, commended Hon. Atokple for his unwavering dedication to youth empowerment, regional development, and the economic advancement of Eweland. He noted that these principles resonate with the vision of the festival — to celebrate Ewe heritage while promoting socio-economic growth through culture, tourism, and the creative arts.

Mr. Seyram further appealed to Hon. Atokple to serve as a guiding pillar and mentor for the festival’s organizing team, providing counsel and strategic direction to ensure the sustainability and success of the initiative.

In his response, Hon. Gabriel Kwamiga Atokple expressed deep appreciation for the vision behind the Experience Volta in Accra Festival, describing it as a laudable and unifying initiative that projects the identity, culture, and aspirations of the Volta Region. He urged all stakeholders, including traditional leaders, opinion leaders, and the youth, to rally behind the project to advance the region’s development agenda.

Hon. Atokple also emphasized the need for unity of purpose among the chiefs, elders, and people of the Volta Region, stressing that collective effort and collaboration are essential for lasting progress.

He further pledged the support of his Tanko Foundation toward the successful organization of the festival and assured the team of his personal commitment to its vision, growth, and sustainability.