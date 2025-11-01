ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Council Of State Member Gabriel Kwamiga Atokple Pledges Support For “experience Volta In Accra” Festival

By Gameli Dovia II Contributor
Regional News Council Of State Member Gabriel Kwamiga Atokple Pledges Support For “experience Volta In Accra” Festival
SAT, 01 NOV 2025

A delegation from Ewevi Multimedia Limited and Ewe24 TV, organizers of the upcoming Experience Volta in Accra Festival, has paid a courtesy call on Council of State Member, Hon. Gabriel Kwamiga Atokple, at his office. The visit forms part of preparations toward the highly anticipated cultural celebration slated for December 13, 2025, under the Ghana Tourism Authority’s “December in GH” calendar of events.

The delegation included Zikpuitor Agbolosu, Torgbui Honu, a traditional priest from Aflao, and Torgbui Anokye from Weta. The visit was to officially invite Hon. Atokple to serve as a member of the Council of Patrons for the festival, alongside Torgbui Amenya Fiti Adzongaga V, Paramount Chief of the Aflao Traditional Area, who has already been outdoored as a patron of the event.

The Chief Executive Officer of Ewevi Multimedia and Ewe24 TV, Mr. Eric Seyram, commended Hon. Atokple for his unwavering dedication to youth empowerment, regional development, and the economic advancement of Eweland. He noted that these principles resonate with the vision of the festival — to celebrate Ewe heritage while promoting socio-economic growth through culture, tourism, and the creative arts.

Mr. Seyram further appealed to Hon. Atokple to serve as a guiding pillar and mentor for the festival’s organizing team, providing counsel and strategic direction to ensure the sustainability and success of the initiative.

In his response, Hon. Gabriel Kwamiga Atokple expressed deep appreciation for the vision behind the Experience Volta in Accra Festival, describing it as a laudable and unifying initiative that projects the identity, culture, and aspirations of the Volta Region. He urged all stakeholders, including traditional leaders, opinion leaders, and the youth, to rally behind the project to advance the region’s development agenda.

Hon. Atokple also emphasized the need for unity of purpose among the chiefs, elders, and people of the Volta Region, stressing that collective effort and collaboration are essential for lasting progress.

He further pledged the support of his Tanko Foundation toward the successful organization of the festival and assured the team of his personal commitment to its vision, growth, and sustainability.

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

27 minutes ago

Hon. Kwaku Asante Boateng, Asante Akim South MP Northern NPP Youth Group Condemns Asante Akim South MP for Biased Remarks

41 minutes ago

The Recurring Military Brutality in Ghana: A Lingering Colonial Mindset? The Recurring Military Brutality in Ghana: A Lingering Colonial Mindset?

41 minutes ago

John Boadu Calls for Data-Driven Strategy and Targeted Candidate Selection Ahead of 2028 Elections John Boadu Calls for Data-Driven Strategy and Targeted Candidate Selection Ahead...

41 minutes ago

OSP: A Costly Duplication That Weakens Ghana’s Fight Against Corruption OSP: A Costly Duplication That Weakens Ghana’s Fight Against Corruption

11 hours ago

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier to pay three-day visit to Ghana German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier to pay three-day visit to Ghana  

11 hours ago

Wenchi Traditional Council invites Mahama to late queen mother’s funeral Wenchi Traditional Council invites Mahama to late queen mother’s funeral   

11 hours ago

Chinese Embassy reacts to EU Parliament Chair remarks on China-Ghana trade relations Chinese Embassy reacts to EU Parliament Chair remarks on China-Ghana trade relat...

11 hours ago

FDA revokes authorisation of Omama Herbal Mixture over dangerous drug adulteration FDA revokes authorisation of Omama Herbal Mixture over dangerous drug adulterati...

11 hours ago

Eco-Conscious Citizens laud revocation of L.I. 2462 but warn galamsey fight is far from over Eco-Conscious Citizens laud revocation of L.I. 2462 but warn galamsey fight is f...

11 hours ago

NSMQ 2025: Mfantsipim thrashes Adisadel and Prempeh to qualify for semi-finals NSMQ 2025: Mfantsipim thrashes Adisadel and Prempeh to qualify for semi-finals

Advertise Here

Just in....

Race for Flagbearer begins: Who leads NPP?

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line