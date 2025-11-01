ModernGhana logo
Ewevi Multimedia And Ewe24 Tv Pay Courtesy Call On Chief Of Army Staff Ahead Of “experience Volta In Accra” Festival

By Gameli Dovia II Contributor
SAT, 01 NOV 2025

A high-powered delegation from Ewevi Multimedia Limited / Ewe24 TV, organizers of the Experience Volta in Accra Festival, has paid a courtesy call on the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Major General Lawrence Kwaku Gbetanu, at the Ghana Army Headquarters, Burma Camp, Accra.

The delegation comprised Zikpuitor Agbolosu, Torgbui Honu II from Aflao, Torgbui Anokye from Weta, the Chief Executive Officer of Ewe24 TV, Mr. Eric Seyram Agbolosu, and members of the Ewe24 News Team. The traditional leaders represented Torgbuiga Amenya Fiti Adzongaga V, Paramount Chief of the Aflao Traditional Area.

The visit was to formally inform Major General Gbetanu about the upcoming Experience Volta in Accra Festival, scheduled to take place at the Elwak Sports Stadium, and to officially invite him as a special guest at the grand durbar. The team also commended the Chief of Army Staff for his instrumental role as custodian of the Elwak Sports Stadium and his contributions to promoting the image of the Volta Region within the Ghana Army.

Addressing the Chief of Army Staff, Mr. Eric Seyram Agbolosu explained that the festival seeks to showcase the rich cultural heritage, tourism, and creative excellence of the Volta Region while strengthening unity and national cohesion. He added that the event would honor distinguished Voltarians and Ghanaians who have excelled in various sectors, including Major General Gbetanu, for his exemplary leadership and dedicated national service.

In his response, Major General Gbetanu commended the initiative as a bold step towards celebrating and branding the Volta Region, pledging his full support for the festival. He emphasized that such cultural platforms promote peace, unity, and mutual appreciation among Ghanaians.

The Experience Volta in Accra Festival is expected to draw traditional leaders, government officials, diplomats, and the general public, promising a vibrant and culturally enriching celebration.

