Every Minute Counts: Fighting The Rising Tide Of Stroke In Ghana On World Stroke Day

Yesterday, October 29, the world was united in the emotional campaign for World Stroke Day with the theme “Every Minute Counts.” These are more than just rallying cries from the World Stroke Organization – they represent the difference between life and death in the timely identification of the symptoms of stroke and the immediate intervention that can follow. In our own nation, where the increasing number of cases of stroke has silently escalated to the level of a crisis, “Every Minute Counts” has taken on the significance of the beat of life itself – choosing to restore shattered bonds of disability and death in our own time.

Stroke, known colloquially as a “brain attack,” results from the interruption of blood flow to the brain, either due to clots in ischemic stroke or because of vessel rupture in hemorrhagic stroke. Worldwide, it accounts for the death of over 6 million people every year, though in Sub-Saharan Africa, it has been notoriously overburdened. Ghana is currently at the forefront of this maelstrom, with our neighboring countries not far behind either. However, the latest information highlighting the stark reality across Ghana shows that the prevalence of stroke has accelerated to such an extreme level because it rose by an alarming 61% between 2016 and 2021, with cases rising in all ages, sexes, and locations documented in the Ghana Health Service’s District Health Information Management Systems data for 2016 to 2021.

In 2025, it is among the top-three causes of death and disability in Ghana and is responsible for 5 to 10% of total deaths. The admission rates in hospitals for stroke patients have escalated to staggering proportions, with one study in the Ashanti Region showing it to be responsible for 1.6% of total admission rates, jumping to 17.9% if it encompasses related cases of cardiovascular emergencies such as hypertension and congestive cardiac failure. The in-hospital case fatality rates are staggering: ranging between 41 to 43% in the first month and 28% at 28 days in central Ghana. Prevalence in the elderly group (above 50 years) is 2.9%, fueled by uncontrolled hypertension – a modifiable risk factor that has reached 19 to 48% in the total group. Inequitable access further exacerbates it, with coastal areas in Ghana being 77% higher than the northern savannah regions, most probably because of urbanization resulting from associated lifestyle modifications.

These are not just statistics, but rather stories of families shattered, communities strained, and the healthcare system pressed to the limit. The Ghana Medical Trust Fund, inaugurated this year to provide coverage for noncommunicable diseases such as stroke in the National Health Insurance Scheme in Ghana, is most encouraging, but in implementation, it has left many patients with crushing direct out-of-pocket expenses.

The Heavy Toll: The Aftermath of Survival

The impact of stroke in Ghana is well beyond the walls of any Ghanaian healthcare institution, leaving permanent marks on the person, family, and community. The high death toll of stroke in Ghana creates an impending fear of death in the only person to survive, with risks to the lives of 40% of patients in the initial one month and gradually increasing in the years to come.

On the physical level, they face challenging disability: paralysis, speech impairment, and impaired mobility require lifetime management to restore functions to the best extent possible. On the level of psychoemotionality, the solitude experienced by stroke patients can be overwhelming: patients suffer from depression, anxiety, and fogginess, while scores on the quality of life related to physical and emotional well-being collapse in light of physical impairments connected with the illness.

Despite being relatively new, there are studies demonstrating the risks involved in implementing the proposed reform, such that if the reform were not proposed, the situation would remain unchanged, and nothing would improve in terms of qualitative aspects of healthcare for patients who suffer from stroke and face resulting disability to physical

On the economic side, the trickle-down effects are staggering. The impact of stroke hits Ghana right in the middle of our working class because, in general, our Ghanaian communities have very little in place for support networks. On the macroeconomic level, the disability-adjusted life years lost to stroke in our kind of developing countries, such as our own Ghana, are 37 times higher than in well-developed or even richer countries, so it creates a cycle of poverty in itself. Cities such as Accra and Kumasi continue to see overcrowded stroke units with only 18% of hospitals in Ghana able to perform 24/7 CT scans.

Nevertheless, in the middle of such despair, there is hope. The opening in March 2025 of the new stroke unit for patients in the Ho Teaching Hospital, and the current works in progress at Tamale Teaching Hospital, represent glimmers in the darkness.

Turning the Tide: Preventive Measures That Empower

“Every Minute Counts” is not only about responding to the situation, it is actually a manual on prevention. Strokes can be prevented in 80% of cases, yet there is low awareness on this fact: only 45% of Ghanaians identify stroke as one of the major causes of death, while even less understand the risk factors associated with it. Hypertension, which causes 70% of cases, should concern us immediately.

Here are the evidence-based steps to follow in the Ghanaian context:

1. Maintain Unrelenting BP Control: Community and drugstore BP checks can help identify hypertension before it leads to complications. For BP, aim for values less than 140/90mmHg, while BP-reducing med targeting the rennin-angiotensin system, such as ACE inhibitors, which are covered by NHIS, reduce stroke risk by 35% to 40%.

2. Aid Heart-Saving Lifestyle: Follow the Gh-Med Diet: eat lots of waakye with vegetables, kontomire stew with fish, and oranges and pawpaw fruits, and reduce salt consumption to below2.3g per day, fatty, and deep-fried foods like chips, etc on the streets. Regular exercise in the form of jogging or climbing stairs, playing ball, makes you less prone to the disease. Stop smoking and limit alcohol consumption to two bottles (for men), and 1 bottle for women– these two enemies can increase your risk factors twice.

3. Familiar with FAST Action: Does face droop? Is arm weak? Is speech slurred? Call Fast – it's FAST. Public campaigns on radio, in churches, and marketplaces, such as SASNET-Ghana, have screened large numbers of persons for hypertension and diabetes. Every minute lost translates to 1.9 million brain cells lost – don't waste time.

4. Manage comorbididies: Diabetics and high cholesterol increase risks, and regular follow-up visits and statins/metformin can stop reoccurrence in 50% of cases. Endeavour to check your cholesterol twice every year

A Call to Collective Action

On World Stroke Day, Ghana is at a crossroads. The situation where there has been a 61% rise in cases is an eye-opener, but “Every Minute Counts” gives us the tools to change this story. While the cosmopolitan city of Accra and the beautiful Volta Region village communities pay heed to our pledge to place prevention on our nation’s agenda, Minister of Health Hon. Kwabena Minta Akandoh, the Ghana Health Service, Healthplus Africa Care (HPAC), and all other NGOs must amplify the campaign through media blitzes.

To every Ghanaian: Check your blood pressure today. Teach your neighbor FAST. Remember, in the fight against stroke, we are all first responders. Together, we can ensure that every minute doesn’t just count – it saves.

…I thank you for learning with me and taking action.