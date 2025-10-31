ModernGhana logo
Africa Heritage Impact Foundation to launch inaugural 2026 National Traditional Leadership Festival

H.E. Ambassador Bishop Dr. Sam Owusu, Executive Chairman of AHIF

The Africa Heritage Impact Foundation (AHIF) has announced plans to launch the first-ever National Traditional Leadership Festival (NTLF) in 2026 to celebrate and strengthen the role of traditional leadership in Africa’s development.

The official launch of the festival will take place in November 2025 under the theme, “Preserving Heritage, Empowering Leadership, Building Nations.”

According to a statement issued by the Foundation on October 30, the festival will serve as a unifying platform that brings together paramount chiefs, queen mothers, government officials, diplomats, cultural advocates, and development partners to promote dialogue and collaboration between traditional institutions and modern governance systems.

“The NTLF seeks to honour the legacy of traditional institutions while empowering them to address today’s challenges — from governance to climate change,” the statement quoted H.E. Ambassador Bishop Dr. Sam Owusu, Executive Chairman of AHIF, as saying.

He added that traditional leaders remain central to Africa’s progress and must be empowered as active partners in nation-building.

The statement further noted that the festival will feature key events such as the National Traditional Leadership Summit, Cultural Exhibition, and Leadership Excellence Awards to strengthen cultural diplomacy, promote peace, and celebrate innovation in traditional governance.

AHIF said it will work closely with national bodies including the Ministry of Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture, the Ghana Tourism Authority, and the National House of Chiefs, as well as other development and corporate stakeholders.

The official launch, the statement added, will mark the start of a year-long engagement ahead of the inaugural National Traditional Leadership Festival in 2026, which is expected to draw participation from across the continent.

10312025122706-1h830o4aau-img0244.jpeg

10312025122716-8dt2xkjwvq-img0245.jpeg

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

