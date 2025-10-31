Regardless of ECOWAS, Ghana Must Reassert Its Unique National Identity

Following the decision by the British colonial government to establish the University College of Ibadan, in Nigeria, at the close of the Second European World War, in the mid-1940s, to serve as the first modern full-fledged tertiary academy for all of its four West African colonies, namely, Nigeria, Ghana, Sierra Leone and The Gambia, instead of a cocoa-industry and mineral-rich Gold Coast, presently renamed Ghana, being provided with its own university college or modern tertiary academy, the great and erudite Ghanaian statesman who led the charge, namely, Dr. Joseph (Nana Kwame Kyeretwie) Boakye-Danquah, would almost immediately fire off a harshly worded letter demanding that the British Secretary-in-Charge of the Colonies recognize the fact that Ghanaians had their own unique cultural identity that could not be so cheaply and casually compromised by the cynical use of the pretext of financial constraints to deny Ghanaians their own university college; more so, when the bulk of the fiscal resources generated in support of the education of Britain’s four West African colonies almost exclusively came from the budget of the Gold Coast colonial government!

Now, it goes without saying that the preceding narrative recollection is closely connected with the widely reported recent “Liberation” of some three-dozen Nigerian women allegedly lured into the lurid and the morally ungodly business of prostitution, or commercial sex, by some of the male Nigerian countrymen of alleged victims in Ghana. This is both a moral issue and an insufferable quality-of-life crime that must be treated with all the dead-seriousness that it deserves by Ghana’s ruling government of the National Democratic Congress (See “33 Nigerian Women Rescued from Brutal Trafficking Syndicate in Central Region” Modernghana.com 9/14/25).

It has often been said that commercial sex or prostitution is the oldest profession in the universe. Yours Truly, however, vehemently begs to differ anytime that such a delicate topic has been raised in a private or even a public discussion or conversation. And for the very simple reason that the very nature of this trade, which remains officially prohibited in many countries around the globe, especially the most religiously oriented countries, invariably depends on some form of human sustenance on the part of the concerned sex worker, either in the form of cash of some sort or “in-kind payment” of some form or shape and manner.

The concept of “cash” here could be in the form of an item of provender or a comestible. Nonetheless, commercial sex, by the very nature of this industry, comes with some well-known and almost unavoidable risks that in the end, for the most part, when balanced against what may be deemed to be some of its benefits, at least at the lowest end of the industrial spectrum, cannot be worth the engagement or involvement. In the case of the cross-border engagement in commercial sex, as was widely witnessed in the electronic media, on television, to be precise, and, of course, on social media as well, that is, in the globally publicized case involving Sean “Puffy” Combs, the renowned African American Hip-Hop Mogul, the greatest and foremost risk often has to do with deadly venereal or sexually transmitted diseases.

Even in the case of Mr. Combs, also popularly known as “P Diddy,” where the remuneration was at the high-end of the commercial-sex trade and the industry, the ramifications and the consequences could be dire and often entail the abhorrent and the abominable mistreatment that comes with the such engagement, such as the unsavory level of the control over the recruited sex worker by her/his pimp or recruiter, as was seamily recounted at the Combs Trial by the former “main squeeze” of the defendant, namely, Ms. Cassandra “Cassie” Ventura, a widely alleged remarkably talented singer who had, in retrospect, grossly misguidedly hoped that her initially wholly professional and “innocent” encounter with P Diddy would lead Cassie Ventura to a great bonanza of wealth and stardom, just like her mentor and then benefactor.

Now, what became crystal clear during the course of the Combs Trial was the fact that almost invariably, engagement in commercial sex, heterosexual commercial sex, that is, is inextricably interlinked with the bestial exhibition of violence and one that verges on the use of horrific and deadly violence, as the global community witnessed from the Cable News Network (CNN) broadcast videoclip and court evidence or exhibit from the 2016 mauling of Cassie Ventura by Mr. Combs, captured by the CCTV cameras of a lavish hotel where the couple had allegedly been participating in an orgy which Ms. Ventura convulsively decided not to become part of any longer. Which was also why this writer was not in the least bit flabbergasted by the fact that the alleged Nigerian women sex workers had literally been held captive and relentlessly molested and wantonly exploited until reportedly rescued on Thursday, September 11, 2025, by a crackerjack swat team from the Central-North Regional Command of the Ghana Police Service, in the Upper-Denkyira West District, in the Central Region.

In the Sean “Puffy Diddy” Combs Affair - the trial that ended only just a couple of days ago, as of this writing, with the former Billionaire Hip-Hop Mogul being sentenced to 4 years imprisonment - victims like Cassie Ventura had already received a compensation settlement estimated to range in the millions of dollars which, in material terms, may be all well and good, except when one also factors into the equation, the emotional and the psychological trauma that attended and still attends the long period of wanton sexual abuse and the brutal physical abuse such as was witnessed on the CNN videoclip that was exhibited by the prosecution as prime evidence or Evidence-in-Chief, I suppose that is what they call it, at the trial.

At any rate, as the Star-Witness in the case, the mnemonic scar of Cassie Ventura is not likely to be healed or gotten completely over anytime soon. Very likely, it is apt to last a lifetime and also significantly impact the lives of both Ms. Ventura’s husband - she recently got married to Mr. Alex Fine, described by Google as Cassie’s personal trainer, for some six years now - and their three children. In the case of the 33 Nigerian women caught in the criminal tentacles of their fellow Nigerian pimp, or handler, by the nickname of “Baby Rich,” as named in several media reports, presently on the lam, and his surrogates, it is not clear what kind of compensation these victims are likely to receive from the unknown assets of their alleged “slavemaster” or the Mahama Government, which appears to be scandalously lax in its quality-of-life-policing agenda, that is, if it even has any such agenda at all.

Fortunately, while generally speaking, I have absolutely no confidence or trust in the Mahama Government being able to effectively clamp down on this quality-of-life nuisance and hazard, at least we have an astute cabinet appointee by the name of Alhaji Mohammed Mubarak Muntaka, Ghana’s Minister of the Interior, who well appears to have a good head on his shoulders, as the cliche goes, although I have yet to forgive Mr. Muntaka for making a Sean “Puffy” Combs-like statement a while back, on the august floor of Parliament, calling for the passage of a law that would have enabled Muslim Ghanaian men to be able to marry 14-year-old Muslim girls. This scandalous proposition at the time inexcusably reeked of incest and pedophilia to me. The National Democratic Congress-sponsored Member of Parliament for Asawase, in the Kumasi Metropolis, would later publicly apologize shortly thereafter.

I am also seriously pondering the question of whether commercial sex should be legalized by President Mahama’s 24-Hour Economy national policy agenda and, in particular, what safeguards must be put in place to ensure that criminal rogues like “Baby Rich” are not allowed to cross our borders from Nigeria or any other country, for that matter, to savagely “invest” in prostitution in Ghana. In all this, though, the brunt of the blame must fall on the blindly foreign investment-addicted President Mahama, a socioeconomically and strategically clueless megalomaniac who behaves as if the topmost priority of any national development agenda ought to be the indiscriminate invitation of “foreign investors” into the country.

In short, Kwame Gonja will do himself a lot of good to familiarize himself with the “America-First Playbook” of Mr. Donald J. Trump. At least, read a few pages and paragraphs, now that he has converted Ghana into a cesspool for West African deportees, apparently in exchange for guaranteed coverup for his sinister schemes and shenanigans at home and, perhaps, even right here in the United States of America. Some “Field Nigger,” indeed!

