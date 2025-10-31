Four-year term too short to transform Ghana’s development trajectory – Shamima Muslim

Deputy Presidential Spokesperson Shamima Muslim has reignited debate over Ghana’s political structure, calling for a national conversation on the length of the presidential term. She believes the current four-year mandate is “wholly insufficient” for any government to deliver sustainable and transformative development.

In an interview with TV3, Ms. Muslim argued that Ghana’s short political cycle breeds instability, drains public resources, and hinders the execution of long-term national plans.

“It is true that the four-year term is wholly insufficient if we are truly to change the path and trajectory of our development.

“Expensive elections that begin and start upon the end of another election don't look like a practical way of managing your very scarce resources,” she stated.

She noted that successive governments spend their first year on political appointments and the remaining years preparing for another election, leaving little time for effective governance.

“Year one is literally spent making appointments. By year two, even in year one, people are already talking about who leads which political party and who takes over from which political party,” she observed.

Ms. Muslim maintained that frequent elections consume resources that could otherwise be used to fund critical development projects.

While recognising concerns that extending presidential terms could lead to power abuse, she proposed that Ghana explore “creative constitutional adjustments” that promote continuity without compromising democratic principles.

“Even if we do not want to extend the term limits, we must look at the possibility of allowing multiple terms for political party candidates. Once a political party elects someone to lead, that person should be able to go more than two terms if the people themselves see that we are on a certain transformative path that requires continuation,” she explained.

Ms. Muslim emphasised that ultimate power would still rest with voters, who retain the right to change leadership through the ballot box.

“If we have a bad president, we are not stuck with them. You simply don't vote for that person for a second term. But if a political party feels it has a long-term plan depending on its performance, the mentality towards development will be different from one that feels it has so limited a time,” she said.

She added that granting political parties more flexibility to retain effective leaders could improve policy consistency and strengthen accountability.

“Allow the parties to decide who they want to lead them, even beyond a two-term limit. If a party decides to vote someone for three terms because that person's vision is delivering results, let them. Then the nation goes into an election to decide if it still wants this party or not,” she remarked.

Ms. Muslim suggested that such an arrangement could give governments a 12- to 15-year window to pursue comprehensive national programmes. However, she was quick to caution that “longevity doesn't always guarantee good leadership.”

“It is true that longevity doesn't always guarantee good leadership. In that case, it is the people who will make the difference,” she said. “Citizens must assert their right to choice and push for the necessary reforms when leadership goes off track.”

Concluding her remarks, Ms. Muslim urged policymakers to take advantage of the ongoing constitutional review process to consider reforms that would promote continuity and national progress.

“Possibly, the Constitutional Review Committee will give us what we need to have this conversation because it would be detrimental to the country if we don't,” she concluded.