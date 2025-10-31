We’re willing to help government business, but Majority isn’t ready — Minority

The Minority Caucus in Parliament has accused the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC) Majority of neglecting parliamentary duties and frustrating government business through persistent absenteeism.

This follows Parliament’s inability to conduct business on Thursday, October 30, due to the presence of only 81 out of 271 Members of Parliament, far below the minimum 92 required to form a quorum.

According to the Minority, the situation is unacceptable, especially when the Majority holds a two-thirds “super-majority” in the House and should be leading the conduct of parliamentary affairs.

Speaking to the media in Parliament, the Member of Parliament for Damongo, Samuel Abu Jinapor, said the development shows a worrying lack of seriousness on the part of the Majority despite the Minority’s readiness to cooperate.

“We, the Minority in this House, are very prepared, ready and willing to help them conduct government business, but it appears they are not cooperating with us to get President Mahama’s business and government business to go through,” Abu Jinapor said.

“For the first time in the Fourth Republic, the Ghanaian people elected a super-majority, the NDC Majority, holding 189 out of the 276 seats in Parliament. Yet, they are failing to show up to conduct business,” he added.

He lamented that the continuous absence of the Majority is obstructing government business and delaying the consideration of critical bills and national matters.