ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

We’re willing to help government business, but Majority isn’t ready — Minority

Parliament We’re willing to help government business, but Majority isn’t ready — Minority
FRI, 31 OCT 2025

The Minority Caucus in Parliament has accused the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC) Majority of neglecting parliamentary duties and frustrating government business through persistent absenteeism.

This follows Parliament’s inability to conduct business on Thursday, October 30, due to the presence of only 81 out of 271 Members of Parliament, far below the minimum 92 required to form a quorum.

According to the Minority, the situation is unacceptable, especially when the Majority holds a two-thirds “super-majority” in the House and should be leading the conduct of parliamentary affairs.

Speaking to the media in Parliament, the Member of Parliament for Damongo, Samuel Abu Jinapor, said the development shows a worrying lack of seriousness on the part of the Majority despite the Minority’s readiness to cooperate.

“We, the Minority in this House, are very prepared, ready and willing to help them conduct government business, but it appears they are not cooperating with us to get President Mahama’s business and government business to go through,” Abu Jinapor said.

“For the first time in the Fourth Republic, the Ghanaian people elected a super-majority, the NDC Majority, holding 189 out of the 276 seats in Parliament. Yet, they are failing to show up to conduct business,” he added.

He lamented that the continuous absence of the Majority is obstructing government business and delaying the consideration of critical bills and national matters.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

2 hours ago

Deputy Presidential Spokesperson Shamima Muslim Four-year term too short to transform Ghana’s development trajectory – Shamima M...

2 hours ago

We’re willing to help government business, but Majority isn’t ready — Minority We’re willing to help government business, but Majority isn’t ready — Minority

2 hours ago

Farmers asked to disregard calls to boycott 41st farmers day celebration Farmers asked to disregard calls to boycott 41st farmers day celebration

2 hours ago

Member of Parliament for Damongo, Samuel Abu Jinapor Absentee super-majority neglecting parliamentary duties despite huge numbers — A...

2 hours ago

Im seeing another dangerous fire, Kejetia Phase 2 will also burn — Prophet Prince Brown "I'm seeing another dangerous fire, Kejetia Phase 2 will also burn" — Prophet Pr...

2 hours ago

China City Mall Fire: Our men battled the inferno for 9 hours - GNFS China City Mall Fire: 'Our men battled the inferno for 9 hours' - GNFS

2 hours ago

Cybersecurity Amendment Bill: Granting Police powers to cybersecurity authority officials dangerous — Expert warns Cybersecurity Amendment Bill: 'Granting Police powers to cybersecurity authority...

2 hours ago

President Samia Suluhu Hassan has yet to speak about the unrest. By Michael JAMSON (AFP) Tanzania locked down as opposition rejects Zanzibar results

2 hours ago

Member of Parliament for Ho West, Emmanuel Kwasi Bedzrah I’ll not return to Parliament if anti-LGBT bill is not passed and assented — Bed...

2 hours ago

A file photo of basic school students in class Public basic schools to begin first-ever mid-term break today — GES

Advertise Here

Just in....

Race for Flagbearer begins: Who leads NPP?

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line