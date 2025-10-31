Absentee super-majority neglecting parliamentary duties despite huge numbers — Abu Jinapor

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) Minority Caucus in Parliament has accused the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC) Majority of gross absenteeism, describing them as an “absentee super-majority.”

The Minority’s criticism follows Parliament’s inability to conduct business on Thursday, October 30, due to the presence of only 81 out of 271 Members of Parliament, far below the minimum 92 required to form a quorum.

Addressing the media in Parliament, the NPP Member of Parliament for Damongo, Samuel Abu Jinapor, expressed disappointment over what he described as a worrying trend of absenteeism by the Majority despite their numerical strength.

“For the first time in the Fourth Republic, the Ghanaian people elected a super-majority, the NDC Majority, holding 189 out of the 276 seats in Parliament. Yet, they are failing to show up to conduct business,” he said.

He stressed that the situation is an embarrassment to the House and an abdication of responsibility by the ruling side.

“It is most unfortunate and embarrassing that the Majority, with all their numbers, are simply engaging in dereliction of duty and taking the Ghanaian people for granted,” the lawmaker noted.

Abu Jinapor further stressed that the Minority remains ready and willing to cooperate to ensure smooth governance, but accused the Majority of obstructing government business through their own lack of commitment to parliamentary work.