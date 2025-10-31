Job Description of a Political Scientist

Many Africans seem to have a wrong perception about the work of a serious and professional Political Scientist, assuming he has to align with political parties or is bound by ideology. Instead, without fear or/favour, distant from party politics or beliefs of others, he has based on credible evidence from different sources that seem to contradict each other to

Observe political situations

Compare historic situations with multiple current situations internally and externally.

Use the toolbox of politics (instruments and strategies) to make sense of what he observes.

Listens to the people in-depth

Analyses observations: why, how, needed, context, perception, power structure, culture, personality of traditional rulers and people elected to govern?

Finds alternatives and validates them in accordance with his observation and the most likely future development

He constantly thinks in alternatives, never stands still, and can question himself and his current findings in search of a constantly better alternative.

Drafts visions for nations based on their past, their current situation, and the desired outcome of a brighter future

Mostly, he is not in power, but a useful and needed advisor to people in power.

As a wise and experienced mentor, he guides future traditional and political leaders.

As a credible scientist, he is not primarily ideology-driven but solution-oriented

Only after thoroughly conducting political research, analysing facts, and balancing arguments, does he voice his mind and solutions

Political Sciences are not beer-drunk parties in a night-club but humble hours of hard work with a basket filled to overflow with well-structured and substantiated facts.

Focused on Africa, any such qualified Political Scientist observes many African homemade challenges easily hitting a critical observer's eye. Traditional Rulers and political leaders, when leaving their residences or offices, are driven in a convoy of many, many SUVs and cars alongside loud noise from the car sirens. Former Ghana President Nana Akufo-Addo, in 2016, visited a radio station in Kumasi, and 26 SUVs followed him. King Charles III of the UK uses three cars and three to four bike riders to clear the streets of London. German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier use three cars to move around the country on standard duties. Kings and Queens of Europe leave their palaces with the same number of cars on standard occasions. These monarchs and politicians represent one of the wealthiest societies on earth, while African countries lack this level of income. The Europeans do this not because they cannot afford a motor convoy like their counterparts in Africa, but because they understand a monarchy in modern times will only survive when it changes and sets the right tone and shows the right picture, matching the expectations of the people of today. Or are they more concerned about their security, thinking they need such massive security around them to shield them from their people? (always an alarming sign for the end of a monarchy). Prince William of the UK, the future King of Britain, has already declared a substantial reform to the Monarchy, and as his people know, he is serious and will secure the Monarchy for his children and possibly for their children.

If political and traditional figures do not change from time to time, they will realize their final destiny, a fact Erich Honecker, former head of the Democratic Republic of Germany, witnessed firsthand, like many powerful people in history before him. African societies can be seen suffering from Stockholm Syndrome, seeing their ties to traditional rulers and their appearance in the time of modern democracy not as a problem, convinced that it is better to be connected to the past than the unknown future, which could bring about a better life, not certain, but possible. This inner conflict leads to the protection of what stands between the known familiar past and a possibly brighter future, inclusive of the masses.

A dynamic, progressive, and moving ahead society must be willing to question itself and its lived traditions constantly. The spiritual ties to the emotionally reassuring past are hit and must be mixed with the dreams and visions of a brighter tomorrow. Societies leaving critical and yet loving reflection abandoned in the closet of history will eventually be taken over by societies that consistently move ahead with no fear, no favour, rather employing rationalism and a foresight for future development to make most people in the country happy and reach the level above other societies, the maker not the master subject.