ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Two French police officers suspended after rape allegation

By RFI
Europe A.Hird/RFI
FRI, 31 OCT 2025
© A.Hird/RFI

Two French police officers have been detained and suspended over allegedly raping a young woman while she was in custody at a court outside Paris. The men have admitted sexual relations but claim they were consensual.

The woman who accused the two officers said the alleged assault took place on Tuesday night in Bobigny, a town north of Paris, prosecutor Eric Mathais said on Thursday.

She had been brought before the Bobigny public prosecutor's office for "acts of parental neglect," he added.

The woman is 26, while the two accused officers – who "have not been police officers for long" – are 23 and 35, according to a source close to the case, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

The policemen were taken into custody on Thursday, Mathais said.

Paris police prefect Patrice Faure said on X that he had "immediately suspended" the two officers.

In an administrative report laying down their version of events, the officers admitted having sex with the woman, but claim it was consensual.

Former French child protection officer on trial, accused of raping Filipino boys

'Serious and unacceptable' actions

France's internal police investigation service, the IGPN, is investigating the case.

The Minister of the Interior, Laurent Nuñez, has described the officers' actions as "extraordinarily serious and unacceptable" and promised the utmost firmness if they are proven. 

In a separate incident, a police officer is due to stand trial next year for raping a woman inside a police station in the Seine-et-Marne region, also near Paris.

The plaintiff, an undocumented woman of Angolan nationality, reported being raped twice by the officer in 2023. She had gone to the station to file a complaint for domestic violence, French daily Libération reported.

In 2014, a former police officer was jailed for 10 years for raping a woman detained for being drunk and disorderly. He claimed there had been a “sexual misunderstanding”.

France has been rocked by a series of high-profile rape cases in recent months, notably the case of Gisèle Pélicot, that have sparked a debate about consent.

On Wednesday France voted to change its criminal code to define rape as sex without consent – a vote hailed by supporters as a move from "a culture of rape to a culture of consent".

(with AFP)

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

45 minutes ago

Deputy Presidential Spokesperson Shamima Muslim Four-year term too short to transform Ghana’s development trajectory – Shamima M...

52 minutes ago

We’re willing to help government business, but Majority isn’t ready — Minority We’re willing to help government business, but Majority isn’t ready — Minority

54 minutes ago

Farmers asked to disregard calls to boycott 41st farmers day celebration Farmers asked to disregard calls to boycott 41st farmers day celebration

1 hour ago

Member of Parliament for Damongo, Samuel Abu Jinapor Absentee super-majority neglecting parliamentary duties despite huge numbers — A...

1 hour ago

Im seeing another dangerous fire, Kejetia Phase 2 will also burn — Prophet Prince Brown "I'm seeing another dangerous fire, Kejetia Phase 2 will also burn" — Prophet Pr...

1 hour ago

China City Mall Fire: Our men battled the inferno for 9 hours - GNFS China City Mall Fire: 'Our men battled the inferno for 9 hours' - GNFS

1 hour ago

Cybersecurity Amendment Bill: Granting Police powers to cybersecurity authority officials dangerous — Expert warns Cybersecurity Amendment Bill: 'Granting Police powers to cybersecurity authority...

1 hour ago

President Samia Suluhu Hassan has yet to speak about the unrest. By Michael JAMSON (AFP) Tanzania locked down as opposition rejects Zanzibar results

1 hour ago

Member of Parliament for Ho West, Emmanuel Kwasi Bedzrah I’ll not return to Parliament if anti-LGBT bill is not passed and assented — Bed...

1 hour ago

A file photo of basic school students in class Public basic schools to begin first-ever mid-term break today — GES

Advertise Here

Just in....

Race for Flagbearer begins: Who leads NPP?

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line