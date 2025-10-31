China City Mall Fire: 'Our men battled the inferno for 9 hours' - GNFS

The fire that ravaged the multimillion-dollar China City Mall in Santasi, Kumasi Metropolis, Ashanti Region, has been brought under control after a nine-hour battle by personnel of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS).

The fire on Thursday, October 30 2025, destroyed the entire mall, with the cause of the blaze yet to be determined.

According to the Ashanti Regional Public Relations Officer of GNFS, DOII Peter Addai, the fire was difficult to contain due to the combustible nature of materials at the mall.

DOII Addae, in an interview with KOB on OTEC FM's Nyansapo show on Friday, said the fighters had to work extra to douse the fire.

"The facility had a lot of combustible materials which fueled the fire to a point it was very difficult for us to easily stop it," he explained.

DOII Addai revealed that it took five fire tenders working from 4:00 pm to 1:00am to completely douse the fire.

"That notwithstanding, our men stood on the ground to ensure the fire was stopped completely," he added.

The GNFS has commenced investigations into the fire incident and is expected to release its findings later.

The incident has sent shockwaves through the business community, with many left to wonder about the impact on the livelihoods of those who worked at the mall.