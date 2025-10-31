ModernGhana logo
When Public Accusations Replace Justice in Ghana

It begins quietly. The night is still, your family asleep. Then loud knocks at the door. Voices demand you open up. Before you can gather yourself, the house is surrounded. You are told you are needed for questioning. No warrant is shown. Neighbours peek through their curtains as you are led away under flashing lights.

By dawn, your name is on social media. Headlines scream your supposed guilt. Commentators analyse your face and your past. Those who once spoke kindly of you now distance themselves. No charge sheet has been read, no lawyer consulted, yet the verdict seems to have been delivered. You are guilty in the eyes of the public before a court even hears your case.

Why are people taken from their homes at night in these rambo-style operations? Why are bail amounts set so high that freedom itself feels unreachable? Is this how justice should look, or is it a warning that loyalty along party lines now counts more than fairness?

What happens to a person’s dignity when the nation is made to watch them fall before a trial even begins? How many lives are destroyed by accusations that later prove untrue? When the law finally clears their name, what comfort remains after reputations have been ruined and trust shattered? Can any legal victory ever restore a person’s peace once the public has branded them a criminal?

And then the bigger questions. Could the timing of the Chief Justice’s removal and the quick appointment of new justices be coincidental? Or do they tell a deeper story? Why the haste to fill judicial positions at a moment when political arrests are increasing? Are these appointments meant to strengthen the courts, or to make them more predictable? Can a judiciary remain independent when its leadership changes in times of political heat?

Who benefits from all this? Who loses? When arrests and press conferences start shaping opinions before trials, where does the principle of innocence until proven guilty stand? How safe are ordinary citizens when public accusations can destroy them faster than any court ruling?

Ghana’s democracy is only as strong as its courts. If those courts are perceived as influenced, then faith in justice weakens. How can the judiciary protect itself from political control? Can it still be a place of truth when perception is treated as fact?

If this pattern continues, what becomes of justice in Ghana? When does suspicion become conviction? When does political loyalty replace fairness? When citizens begin to fear the system that should protect them, is democracy still alive, or only surviving in name?

Perhaps the most dangerous silence is not from those accused, but from those watching and saying nothing. History has shown that injustice often begins quietly, clothed in legality and defended by procedure. One day, it may not be a politician or public figure at the door. It may be an ordinary Ghanaian, wondering when justice stopped being blind.

By Victor Raul Puobabangna Plance from Eggu in the Upper West Region of Ghana 🇬🇭

Victor Raul Puobabangna Plance
I am Victor Raul Puobabangna Plance, a development professional, storyteller, and thinker from Eggu in the Upper West Region of Ghana. I carry with me the weight of real stories, the wisdom of a quiet upbringing, and a mission to use what I know to help others live with dignity, direction, and hope.

I have worked across public health, WASH, emergency response, and community development, partnering with organizations like Catholic Relief Services and World Vision International. I understand systems, but I do not get lost in them. I never forget the people behind the reports, the families behind the statistics, or the communities waiting to be seen and heard.

I have worked across public health, WASH, emergency response, and community development, partnering with organizations like Catholic Relief Services and World Vision International. I understand systems, but I do not get lost in them. I never forget the people behind the reports, the families behind the statistics, or the communities waiting to be seen and heard.

But I am not only a development worker. I am a writer. I write from the heart of where I come from. I write because some things are too true to be forgotten. I write about love and loss, silence and hope, absence and longing. From The Barber and the Boy Who Wouldn’t Smile to Family by Blood but Total Strangers in Reality, my stories reflect the pain we hide and the light we carry. I speak for the silent. I stand with the unseen.

My voice is raw, but it is real. I do not dress my words. I let them breathe. I do not rush for applause. I wait for impact. I believe in asking hard questions, even when the answers are slow or uncertain. I believe in doing good work even when no one is watching.

Whether I am mentoring a youth, writing for someone I may never meet, or simply walking the road less noticed, I carry a simple goal: to make meaning. To leave people better than I found them. To speak the truth in a world that often prefers silence.

This is not just what I do. This is who I am.Column: Victor Raul Puobabangna Plance

