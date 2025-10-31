"I'm seeing another dangerous fire, Kejetia Phase 2 will also burn" — Prophet Prince Brown

Just days after the Kumasi China Mall was gutted by fire, a chilling prophecy from Prophet Dr. Prince Brown, General Overseer of Shammah Fire and Miracle Ministries in Kumasi, has sparked fear and concern across the Ashanti Region.

In an interview with Modern Ghana Online, the outspoken prophet warned that another devastating blaze is imminent, this time targeting the Kejetia Phase Two market project.

“I’m seeing another dangerous fire. The Kejetia Phase Two will come under a serious attack,” he declared. “Ashanti Region Fire Service personnel must wake up and be proactive. Authorities must put in place preventive measures to stop it from happening. It will be characterized by high devastation.”

His warning comes in the wake of the recent China Mall inferno, which destroyed properties worth millions of cedis and left several businesses in ruins.

Prophet Brown, who is known for making bold public prophecies, urged Kumasi city authorities not to dismiss his revelation but to take swift preventive action.

“City authorities should wake up and keep an eye on the Kejetia Phase Two market facility,” he emphasized.

As Kumasi continues to recover from last Thursday’s disaster, the city is now grappling with a warning it can scarcely afford to ignore. Whether viewed as prophecy or caution, the message remains the same, act before it is too late.