Bail in Ghana: Balancing Justice and Liberty

In Ghana, bail is intended to allow accused persons to remain free while awaiting trial, balancing public safety with the principle of presumption of innocence. The 1992 Constitution and the Criminal and Other Offences (Procedure) Act, 1960, provide the legal framework. Courts are expected to consider the nature of the offence, the character of the accused, and their capacity to meet bail conditions. Judicial discretion is wide but must be applied transparently and fairly.

Recent high-profile cases have drawn attention to the amounts and conditions set for bail, especially in matters involving public officials and politically connected individuals. For instance, Kwabena Adu Boahene, former Director-General of the National Signals Bureau, had bail initially set at GH¢120 million, later reduced by the court. His wife’s bail was also significant, accompanied by travel restrictions and reporting obligations. Alhaji Abdul Hannan Wahab, former CEO of the National Food and Buffer Stock Company, and his wife were granted bail with multiple sureties, a move that was noted by parliamentary observers. Bernard Antwi-Boasiako, a regional political figure, faced a substantial bail amount from the Economic and Organised Crime Office, which his legal team sought to have reviewed. These instances are publicly reported and show the wide range of bail amounts applied in high-profile cases.

Such cases raise important questions about the practical impact of bail. High amounts and stringent conditions can make release challenging and may extend detention even before trial. Political figures and public officials are sometimes subject to conditions that differ markedly from typical bail arrangements, highlighting the need for transparency and consistency in the application of the law.

The implications extend beyond individual cases. Excessive bail or restrictive conditions can place stress on detainees and their families and may have broader social effects. Observers note that when bail appears disproportionate, public perception of fairness in the justice system can be affected. Maintaining trust in courts and investigative agencies is critical for democratic governance.

Bail decisions must reflect the accused’s financial capacity, the nature of the alleged offence, and the risk of flight. Transparency and consistency in applying legal standards help ensure fairness. Experts have suggested that clearer guidelines, judicial training, and civil society oversight could strengthen confidence in bail procedures while respecting the independence of the judiciary.

Ghana faces the ongoing challenge of balancing public safety, individual liberty, and perceptions of fairness. Careful, proportionate use of bail ensures that liberty is preserved, public trust is maintained, and justice is served, while avoiding unnecessary pretrial detention.

