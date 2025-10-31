Farmers asked to disregard calls to boycott 41st farmers day celebration

The Ghana National Association of Farmers and Fishermen (GNAFF) has called on all farmers across the country to fully participate in this year’s 41st National Farmers Day celebration, dismissing recent calls for a boycott.

In a statement signed by its President, Mr. Michael Tetteh Kwetey, GNAFF emphasised that the event remains an important national platform for recognising the hard work and dedication of farmers and fishers who continue to drive Ghana’s development.

The association urged its members and stakeholders to stand united and take an active part in the celebration, stressing that participation, rather than withdrawal, is the best way to honour the farming community’s invaluable contributions to the nation.

Please find below the full Statement issued by the association

IMMEDIATE RELEASE

GHANA NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF FARMERS AND FISHERMEN (GNAFF)

FOR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION OF FARMERS AND THE GENERAL PUBLIC

The Ghana National Association of Farmers and Fishermen (GNAFF) urgently appeal to all farmers and stakeholders reject and debunk calls for a boycott of the 41st Farmers Day Celebration. This important event honors the dedication and hard work of Ghanaian farmers, and GNAFF encourages all farmers to participate and celebrate their contributions to the nation’s development.

Challenges of Farmers are indeed recognized and GNAFF appreciate all Farmers in the industry as we navigate together.

GNAFF is committed to addressing the challenges faced by farmers. In view of this and other related field challenges and experiences farmers go through, GNAFF is committed and dedicated to find lasting solutions to farmers challenges in collaboration with the government.

GNAFF therefore uses this medium to eulogize and appeal to all farmers to wave-off the decision of boycotting full participation in the 41st Farmers Day Celebration this year and honor the invitation of government while we find resolve for the challenges.

GNAFF is more than committed to ensure that farmers receive the necessary support and solutions to challenges farmers face.

Assurance to Rice Farmers

We are aware of the concerns of rice farmers regarding the purchase of their produce. GNAFF is

actively working with relevant stakeholders to connect rice farmers with appropriate markets and

reliable buyers. We urge rice farmers and all affected farmers to remain patient as we work to resolve these issues.

Call to Action

GNAFF therefore makes a clarion call to all farmers to remain focus and calm with the utmost respect as we work hard to feed the nation. We are committed to advocating farmers’ rights and ensuring their interests are protected.

Signed: Michael Tetteh Kwetey

President, Ghana National Association of Farmers and Fishermen (GNAFF)

For any inquiries, contact the PRO- Maxwell Twumasi

Contact: 0209999423