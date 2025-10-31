Much Ado About Nothing: When Fighting Corruption Becomes a Political Weapon

If you have followed politics in Ghana long enough, you will notice a familiar pattern that repeats itself after every election and a new politicalpartytakes over. Once a new party takes over, the first few months are filled with press conferences, accusations, arrests, and supposed “exposés” aimed at painting the previous government as corrupt. This is nothing new. It is part of the usual playbook of Ghanaian politics, and the current National Democratic Congress (NDC) administration seems to be following it line by line.

President Mahama and his team appear eager to create an impression that they are cleansing the system, yet what we are witnessing looks more like a show than genuine governance. A few of the cases might involve real wrongdoing, but when the noise settles and the courts do their job, only a handful will stand on solid legal grounds. I use the word “genuine” carefully because in politics, truth often becomes a casualty in the fight for power. The thirst to appear righteous is sometimes stronger than the will to act fairly.

What worries me most is the style of enforcement we have seen in recent weeks. The way security agencies raid homes in the dead of night to arrest political opponents, often under the guise of seeking “information,” is nothing short of intimidation. Some of these individuals are later slapped with bail conditions that make no sense, conditions designed not for justice but for punishment. The message is clear: fall in line or face humiliation. Even ordinary citizens who dare to express opinions that do not favour the ruling party risk being targeted.

And now, there are whispers of new laws supposedly meant to curb misinformation and disinformation online. On paper, this sounds noble. But can we trust the intentions behind it? How did this same government rise to power? Can the President, his ministers, or his members of parliament boldly say that their campaigns were free from misinformation? The videos are there for all to see. The internet never forgets. The very tools they once used are now being branded as threats to democracy.

Let’s not pretend. This government has not earned the trust of many of us, and its early actions confirm why. Their behaviour so far suggests more of a witch-hunt than a cleanup. We have seen some cases dropped without explanation, while others drag on endlessly. Among the most controversial decisions of Attorney General Dominic Ayine since assuming office are the withdrawals of cases involving some high-profile NDC figures.

The state discontinued the case against Finance Minister Cassiel Ato Forson and businessman Richard Jakpa over the alleged €2.37 million ambulance deal. The long-running case against former COCOBOD Chief Executive Officer Stephen Opuni and businessman Seidu Agongo over the alleged GH¢271 million fertiliser scandal was also withdrawn. The case involving former Deputy Governor of the Bank of Ghana Johnson Pandit Asiama was dropped, as was the prosecution of former Works and Housing Minister Collins Dauda and others over the $200 million Saglemi Housing Project. The Attorney General also discontinued proceedings against former NDC National Chairman Samuel Ofosu Ampofo and his associate.

Dr. Ayine explained that some of these cases were “defective” or lacked sufficient evidence. But this explanation has not convinced many Ghanaians. It is difficult to accept that such high-profile prosecutions, which consumed public resources and years of court time, suddenly became legally hollow the moment an NDC administration returned to power. The optics are terrible. When the Attorney General frees his own people and pursues political opponents with renewed aggression, the message is clear: justice is not blind; it only closes one eye depending on who is standing before it. In other words, it creates the impression that the fight against corruption is not about justice but about who controls the handcuffs.

This double standard is what erodes faith in state institutions. If the fight against corruption is real, it cannot be selective. Justice must not wear party colours. The same energy used to chase opposition figures must apply when the spotlight turns inward. A government that frees its own and jails others for the same offences cannot claim moral authority. It loses the moral argument before even stepping into the courtroom.

I fear this is only the beginning, and more may unfold as we move toward the 2028 general elections. My concern is that as the NDC seeks to consolidate power under a new candidate who will naturally need more public exposure and marketing, the political temperature will rise sharply. We may see more arrests, more restrictive laws, and more fear creeping into the national space. They may call it “law enforcement,” but anyone who understands Ghanaian politics knows how easily enforcement turns into oppression when those in power feel threatened or desperate to retain control.

Still, I pray it never gets to that point. I hope these remain nothing more than my fears and not the reality by 2028. I would rather someone read this piece one day and say, “Puobabangna feared this, but thank God it never happened,” than to have it said that I predicted our own undoing. I am not a prophet of doom. I only speak as a concerned Ghanaian who loves his country. So help us God.

That said, there is still time to make things right. Time for the NDC government to change the story they are beginning to write, whether by choice or by habit. If this administration wants to prove that it is not just another government replaying old political games, it must begin with how it communicates. The media briefings that turn into public trials must stop. When government officials stand before cameras and pronounce people guilty before any court has heard the case, they destroy the very justice system they claim to defend. The presumption of innocence is not a privilege to the accused; it is a right that shields every Ghanaian from abuse.

If someone is corrupt, prosecute them properly. Let the courts decide. Let the verdicts, not press conferences, define the outcome. That is what real accountability looks like. Anything less is theatre, loud, dramatic, and shallow.

Ghana deserves better than recycled tactics disguised as reform. We have seen this show before, and we know how it ends. If the government continues down this path, it will only deepen public mistrust and sow division. The people are wiser now. They know the difference between justice and revenge, and they are watching closely.

One day, the noise will fade, and what will remain is truth. No political party can silence that. Not with laws, not with arrests, and not with fear.

By Victor Raul Puobabangna Plance from Eggu in the Upper West Region of Ghana 🇬🇭

