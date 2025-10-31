France concerned about Cameroon's violent crackdown on post-election protests

The French government says it's "particularly concerned" about the violent crackdown on post-election demonstrations in Cameroon and has called on the authorities to guarantee the safety and physical well-being of all the country's citizens.

At least 23 people have been killed in Cameroon as a result of security forces cracking down on protesters since the weekend, a civil society group known as "Stand up for Cameroon" said in a media briefing on Wednesday.

The governor of the economic capital of Douala, which has experienced some of the worst violence, told a press conference on Tuesday that over 200 people had been arrested in connection with the protests.

France, which ruled Cameroon until independence in 1960, issued a statement Wednesday calling on "all those involved to show restraint and engage in a constructive dialogue that restores peace, security and calm to the Cameroonian people".

"We believe it is essential that democracy, fundamental freedoms and the rule of law be scrupulously respected and that all persons arbitrarily detained since the beginning of the electoral process be released in order to preserve national cohesion," the Foreign Ministry said in its statement Wednesday.

It noted that "several civilians have been killed by gunfire and hundreds of people have been wounded".

Cameroon: Amnesty calls for release of 36 activists, five years after crackdown

Contested election results

The Constitutional Council confirmed Tuesday that Paul Biya, the world's oldest state leader at 92 and in power since 1982, won the presidential election held on 12 October.

He beat Cameroon's main opposition leader Issa Tchiroma Bakary, a former government spokesperson turned Biya rival, winning 53.7 percent of the vote to Tchiroma's 35.2 percent.

Tchiroma contests the result; other opposition leaders have alleged widespread fraud, which the government rejects.

"We remain united, mobilised and will continue to resist until the final victory," Tchiroma said late on Tuesday following the council's decision, which is final and not subject to appeal.

On Wednesday morning, Tchiroma's supporters defied protest bans and again took to the streets of Douala, which were still strewn with debris and burnt tyres after days of unrest.

Cameroon's Biya re-elected despite deadly protests and claims of fraud

Alleged incitement to violence

Interior Minister Paul Atanga Nji acknowledged on Tuesday that "during these criminal attacks, some assailants lost their lives".

But he accused Tchiroma of inciting the violence and rebellion after prematurely declaring victory on 13 October.

"This irresponsible candidate, driven by the desire to push through the plot to disrupt public order, issued repeated calls on social media inciting civil unrest," Nji said in a statement.

He said small groups "often under the influence of drugs" had looted shops and set fire to public buildings. He did not provide any evidence that the protesters had taken drugs.

The Stand up for Cameroon group said arrested protesters and other civilians were being held in "inhumane" conditions.

"The lawyers' testimonies describe swollen faces, bruises, and humiliating treatment inflicted on citizens who sought to exercise their constitutional rights," it said in a statement.

(with Reuters)