Zambian energy team visits NPA to study petroleum product marking scheme

Zambian petroleum regulators have visited the National Petroleum Authority (NPA) to study the Petroleum Product Marking Scheme (PPMS) being implemented by the Authority to check diversion and adulteration of subsidized fuel on the market.

The system uses a special marker to trace quantities of petroleum products at all operational depots in the country prior to distribution to the market.

The seven-member delegation is led by Dr. Bob Sakahilu, Board Member of the Energy Regulation Board of Zamabia.

Welcoming the delegation, the Chief Executive of the National Petroleum Authority (NPA), Mr. Godwin Kudzo Tameklo (Esq.) said it was encouraging to have countries in Africa share knowledge and best practices.

He said the NPA had positioned itself as a leader in interventions on cutting-edge knowledge solutions relative to the downstream petroleum industry.

“Not hardcore regulation. We deploy innovative means within the industry,” he said.

Mr. Tameklo said the PPMS was introduced to stop the massive adulteration of petroleum products.

He said the PPMS had addressed the issue of fuel adulteration and helped in revenue generation and indicted that the scheme would be beneficial to Zambia.

“Once it takes away the adulteration, it helps in revenue mobilization,” he said.

In his response, Dr. Bob said the team is in the country to study the PPMS “to get step further in regulation, innovation and technology.”

He said the delegation expected to learn from the best practices on how to address fuel adulteration in Zambia.

In a related development, a delegation from Sonatrach’s Laboratories, Algerian National Oil and Gas Company also visited the NPA to discuss the possibility of knowledge transfer in laboratory analysis of petroleum products.

Source: NPA