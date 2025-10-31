The Hidden Gift Every Young Founder Needs

Jibril Mohamed Ahmed, Founder of Mybirr

It was late at night — the world hushed, the kind of silence that amplifies every thought. I refreshed my email one last time before calling it a day, and there it was: the message that would change how I saw everything. A rejection. Cold, brief, and hollow.

No explanation. No reasoning. Just the quiet finality of no.

I sat there for a long time, staring at the screen. My mind turned into a courtroom of questions and self-doubt. Had I miscalculated? Missed something obvious? A rejection with a reason is digestible — you can improve. But one without? It lingers like an unanswered prayer. That night, I didn’t sleep. My mind raced through the dark, wrestling with invisible critics.

Morning came, unbothered by my exhaustion. I had a meeting — important, unavoidable. My body felt heavy, but something in me refused to surrender. I took a cold shower, gathered my notes, and went. The scent of fresh Bunna greeted me, grounding me back into reality. And as I sat there, present yet still processing the night before, I understood something I had missed my entire life.

Seneca once said, “No man is more unhappy than he who never faces adversity, for he is not permitted to prove himself.” In that moment, I realized — adversity is not the wall; it is the door. It’s the universe asking, How much do you really want this?

That night’s rejection wasn’t punishment. It was permission. Permission to become unshakable. Permission to stop seeking approval. Permission to build something that doesn’t depend on someone else’s “yes.”

Every young founder must come to terms with this truth: adversity is the hidden gift. It strips away illusions. When people reject you, when plans collapse, when investors vanish — what remains is you, your purpose bare and undeniable. That’s when you stop building for applause and start building for truth.

Philosophers have long known this secret. Marcus Aurelius, facing the collapse of an empire, wrote, “The impediment to action advances action. What stands in the way becomes the way.” What stands in your way — the closed doors, the broken deals, the silent nights — are not detours. They are the path.

Socrates believed wisdom began with admitting ignorance. Founders, too, are tested not by what they know, but by what they can endure. You will fail. You will be misunderstood. You will be told you’re not ready, not experienced, not the right fit. But these trials are not blockades; they are calibrations. They teach you to think deeply, act boldly, and love your mission more than your ego.

In truth, rejection is not the opposite of opportunity — it’s the seed of it. The night you question everything is often the night you begin to truly see. You stop chasing approval and start creating conviction.

To the young founder reading this: when adversity comes, do not retreat. Sit with it. Listen to it. It’s not there to destroy you — it’s there to show you who you are without permission, without praise, without protection.

Adversity is the silent mentor that success hides from you. It asks no fee, it flatters no ego, but it teaches with precision.

So, when life says “no,” smile gently and whisper back, “Then I’ll find another way.” Because that “no” is not an end — it’s the beginning of your freedom to build what only you can imagine.

That is to discover — not to be handed permission, but to realize they already have it.