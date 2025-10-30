ModernGhana logo
SML contract was needless, driven by self-serving official influence — OSP

Headlines Special Prosecutor Kissi Agyebeng
THU, 30 OCT 2025
Special Prosecutor Kissi Agyebeng

The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) has described the contractual arrangements involving the Ministry of Finance, the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), and Strategic Mobilisation Ghana Limited (SML) as needless.

Special Prosecutor Kissi Agyebeng said the contract was secured through self-serving official patronage and promotion based on false and unverified claims.

“There was no genuine need for contracting SML for the obligations it purported to perform and that the contracts were secured for SML through self-serving official patronage, sponsorship and promotion based on false and unverified claims,” he said at a press conference in Accra on Thursday, October 30.

It further revealed that “the company was incorporated for the sole purpose of employing it as a vehicle to ride on official patronage and sponsorship erected on false and contrived acclaim and attributes for the award of public procurement contracts in the revenue assurance set-up.”

The OSP’s investigations also found that the contract, which had been flagged by investigative journalists for potential irregularities, resulted in financial loss to the state and breached several statutory procurement procedures.

According to the OSP, there was no evidence of Parliamentary approval or prior authorization from the Public Procurement Authority (PPA) before the contracts were awarded.

Mr. Agyebeng stressed that SML lacked the technical capacity to deliver the services for which it was paid, and that payments to the company were made automatically without verification of performance.

The Special Prosecutor noted that key officials at the Ministry of Finance and GRA disregarded mandatory legal procedures, acted with impunity, and used public office for private gain.

He further revealed his intention to file charges against former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta, former GRA Commissioner Generals Emmanuel Kofi Nti and Ammishaddai Owusu-Amoah, Isaac Crentsil and Col. Kwadwo Damoah (rtd) with various corruption and corruption related offences.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

