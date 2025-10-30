OSP to drag former Finance Minister, 5 others to court over SML contract saga

The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) has announced that it will file criminal charges by the end of November 2025 against several top public officials implicated in the controversial Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA)–Strategic Mobilisation Ghana Limited (SML) contracts.

Those expected to face prosecution include former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta, former GRA Commissioners-General Dr. Ammishaddai Owusu-Amoah and Emmanuel Kofi Nti, and senior officials Isaac Crentsil and Kwadwo Damoa. Also cited is Ernest Akore, a former technical advisor at the Ministry of Finance.

The decision follows months of investigations by the OSP into the multi-million-dollar revenue assurance deal, which uncovered evidence of corruption, abuse of office, and procurement breaches.

Addressing a press conference in Accra on Thursday, October 30, Special Prosecutor Kissi Agyebeng said the inquiry had exposed “clear criminal conduct” in the negotiation, approval, and execution of the contracts.

“There was no genuine need for contracting SML for the work it purported to perform,” Mr. Agyebeng stated, adding that “the agreements were blighted by statutory breaches.”

He noted that SML lacked the infrastructure and expertise to provide the contracted services but nonetheless received significant payments under questionable circumstances.

Mr. Agyebeng further disclosed that the GRA failed to furnish complete documentation on its agreements with SML and its affiliates, describing the omission as a “glaring breach of transparency and accountability.”

He confirmed that formal charges will soon be filed against those found culpable under the country’s anti-corruption and procurement laws.

“This matter goes to the very heart of public accountability,” the Special Prosecutor emphasised. “We will ensure that those who abused their offices are held fully responsible for their actions.”

The OSP’s pending prosecutions are expected to become one of the most prominent corruption cases in recent years, underscoring the state’s commitment to transparency and good governance.