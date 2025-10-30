‘We offer better value than treasury bills’ — SSNIT debunks claims of low returns

The Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) has dismissed claims that contributors would earn more if they invested their contributions in treasury bills.

The Director-General of SSNIT, Kwesi Afreh Biney, explains that the Trust’s returns and benefits far outweigh short-term investment options like treasury bills.

Speaking at a media engagement in Accra on Thursday, October 30, he said SSNIT’s structure guarantees income security for contributors and their dependents throughout their lifetime, unlike treasury bills that stop yielding once redeemed.

He noted that the scheme’s long-term design ensures contributors receive pension benefits, invalidity cover, and survivor benefits, making it more comprehensive than any private investment option.

“We definitely give superior value as compared to treasury bills, and we’ve demonstrated it. SSNIT is a safety net that protects you and your beneficiaries from the cradle to the grave,” Mr. Biney stated.

“Treasury bills stop paying when you withdraw, but SSNIT pays for life, with yearly increases and survivor benefits. We are there for you and your family even after you are gone,” he added.

The Director-General also revealed that SSNIT currently manages over GH¢24.5 billion in assets across various sectors, including banking, energy, real estate, and hospitality, aimed at strengthening the sustainability of the fund and improving returns for contributors.

The media engagement formed part of activities marking SSNIT’s 60th anniversary celebration under the theme “A Legacy of Service.”

It sought to strengthen collaboration between SSNIT and the media in clarifying misconceptions and promoting public education on social protection in Ghana.