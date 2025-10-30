ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

‘We offer better value than treasury bills’ — SSNIT debunks claims of low returns

Business & Finance Director-General of SSNIT, Kwesi Afreh Biney
THU, 30 OCT 2025
Director-General of SSNIT, Kwesi Afreh Biney

The Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) has dismissed claims that contributors would earn more if they invested their contributions in treasury bills.

The Director-General of SSNIT, Kwesi Afreh Biney, explains that the Trust’s returns and benefits far outweigh short-term investment options like treasury bills.

Speaking at a media engagement in Accra on Thursday, October 30, he said SSNIT’s structure guarantees income security for contributors and their dependents throughout their lifetime, unlike treasury bills that stop yielding once redeemed.

He noted that the scheme’s long-term design ensures contributors receive pension benefits, invalidity cover, and survivor benefits, making it more comprehensive than any private investment option.

“We definitely give superior value as compared to treasury bills, and we’ve demonstrated it. SSNIT is a safety net that protects you and your beneficiaries from the cradle to the grave,” Mr. Biney stated.

“Treasury bills stop paying when you withdraw, but SSNIT pays for life, with yearly increases and survivor benefits. We are there for you and your family even after you are gone,” he added.

The Director-General also revealed that SSNIT currently manages over GH¢24.5 billion in assets across various sectors, including banking, energy, real estate, and hospitality, aimed at strengthening the sustainability of the fund and improving returns for contributors.

The media engagement formed part of activities marking SSNIT’s 60th anniversary celebration under the theme “A Legacy of Service.”

It sought to strengthen collaboration between SSNIT and the media in clarifying misconceptions and promoting public education on social protection in Ghana.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

48 minutes ago

OSP to drag former Finance Minister, 5 others to court over SML contract saga OSP to drag former Finance Minister, 5 others to court over SML contract saga

1 hour ago

Director-General of SSNIT, Kwesi Afreh Biney ‘We offer better value than treasury bills’ — SSNIT debunks claims of low return...

1 hour ago

Daddy Lumba’s sister vows to block burial until cause of death is known Daddy Lumba’s sister vows to block burial until cause of death is known

1 hour ago

Bosomtwe Assembly Members reject 2026 budget over alleged lack of transparency Bosomtwe Assembly Members reject 2026 budget over alleged lack of transparency

1 hour ago

Kumasi: Afful Nkwanta traders protest 800% market rate hike by KMA Kumasi: Afful Nkwanta traders protest 800% market rate hike by KMA

1 hour ago

Fire burns newly opened China City Mall in Kumasi to ashes Fire burns newly opened China City Mall in Kumasi to ashes

1 hour ago

SSNIT grows stronger with over 300% sustainability assurance — Operations Manager SSNIT grows stronger with over 300% sustainability assurance — Operations Manage...

2 hours ago

Former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta Signing contract like SML takes extreme wickedness — Manasseh slams Ofori-Atta

2 hours ago

Every constituency will have a say in Ghana’s budget under my leadership — Bawumia Every constituency will have a say in Ghana’s budget under my leadership — Bawum...

2 hours ago

Former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta SML scandal: Ofori-Atta’s actions caused significant financial loss to the state...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Race for Flagbearer begins: Who leads NPP?

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line