What would happen if Ndigbo withdrew all their cash and investments from Lagos and Abuja?

It has often been said, sometimes with quiet pride and sometimes with some level of irritation, that the Igbo are to Nigeria what the Israelis are to America. Ndigbo and Israelis share a remarkable instinct for survival, an uncommon drive for enterprise, and a deep commitment to community identity wherever they find themselves. But what would happen if, in a fit of collective self-assertion, Ndigbo decided to withdraw all their money and investments from Lagos and Abuja, the two most commercially significant cities in Nigeria, and move them back to their ancestral homeland in the South East? Such an idea might sound hypothetical, even far-fetched. But it would provide a fascinating lens through which we can examine the place of Ndigbo in Nigeria’s economic structure, their similarities with the Jewish people in the United States, and the far-reaching consequences of such a dramatic shift, if it ever happens.

Ndigbo have long been recognized as a frontline commercially industrious ethnic group in Africa. At the end of the Nigerian Civil War in 1970, when their economy and infrastructure were in ruins, Ndigbo rebuilt their lives and fortunes with astonishing speed. They engaged themselves in trade, manufacturing, transport, real estate, and virtually every other sector of enterprise. Across Nigeria, from Sokoto to Port Harcourt and from Maiduguri to Lagos, Igbo businesses still form the critical artery through which the nation’s commercial blood flows.

Lagos, the country’s economic capital, and Abuja, the political capital and seat of the federal government, have been the main beneficiaries of this drive. A significant percentage of commercial spaces in major markets of Alaba International, Trade Fair, Balogun, Ladipo, and even the fast-developing real estate corridors of Lekki and Festac are powered by Igbo capital. In Abuja, too, many construction firms, import outlets, hotel chains, and pharmaceutical businesses have Igbo roots. If the Igbo were to suddenly pull their money out of these cities, the immediate consequence would be an acute liquidity crisis in certain sectors, particularly wholesale trade, building materials, and transport. Markets that depend on the intricate network of Igbo suppliers would obviously slow down.

The ripple effects would be substantial. Nigerian banks, which depend heavily on business deposits from traders and contractors, would experience temporary liquidity stress. The Central Bank of Nigeria could intervene with stabilization funds, but confidence would wobble. Thousands of non-Igbo employees working under Igbo business owners would lose their jobs. Supply chains linking Lagos ports to every corner of Nigeria would be disrupted. It may not necessarily bring the national economy to its knees, but it would definitely cause a measurable tremour.

The idea of an “economic blockade” on Nigeria should Ndigbo withdraw their cash and investments as some have speculated would only be more dramatic than realistic. Unlike the Israelis in the United States, the Igbo in Nigeria operate within a domestic economy where the regulatory and monetary systems are controlled centrally. In the U.S.–Israel relationship, Israel is a sovereign state, while the American Jewish community wields immense political and financial influence through organized lobbies, think tanks, and advocacy institutions. We Igbo, on the other hand, are a regional and ethnic group within a federation, without centralized control of national policy or coordinated financial power. We are economically influential but not institutionally dominant.

Yet the comparison between Ndigbo and Nigeria on the one hand and the US and Israel on the other hand holds in other ways. Both the Igbo and the Jews share a history marked by persecution, displacement, and resilience. Both groups have faced existential threats yet emerged stronger, more cohesive, and more inventive. The Jews turned their tragic dispersal into a network of global influence. The Igbo transformed their post-war marginalization into a triumph of enterprise. Both communities also emphasize education, trade, and self-help. They invest heavily in their children, their local communities, and the belief that success is a moral duty to family and ancestry.

But unlike Israel’s strategic partnership with America which is built on military, technological, and political alliances, the Igbo relationship with Nigeria is defined more by necessity than choice. Nigeria needs the Igbo for their commerce, their creativity, and their restless pursuit of innovation. The Igbo need Nigeria for market access, scale, and the national space to exercise their boundless energy. It is a complicated relationship that is sometimes loving, often tense, but always intertwined.

Now imagine, for argument’s sake, that the Igbo did actually decide to pull out their investments from Lagos and Abuja and relocate everything to the South East. What would that possibly look like? The first and most visible impact would be demographic and infrastructural. The cities of Enugu, Awgu, Owerri, Okigwe, Orlu Aba, Umuahia, Awka, Onitsha and Nnewi would explode with population and activity. Real estate prices would possibly skyrocket or come down as returning investors build offices, warehouses, and estates. Banks would expand their branches to handle the surge in deposits and investments. Manufacturing plants that currently operate out from Lagos or Abuja might reopen in Abia or Anambra. Aba’s long-suffering industrial clusters would experience a renaissance, with machine parts, footwear, and textiles regaining their 1980s fame.

In the short term, the pressure on infrastructure would be immense. Roads, power supply, and water systems, already strained by decades of neglect, would buckle under the weight of sudden expansion. Urban congestion could worsen, and new tensions might emerge between locals and returnees. The region’s political leadership would have to rise to the occasion, providing policy direction and urban planning to manage the transformation.

Economically, the Southeast could witness the birth of a new regional powerhouse. With sufficient capital inflow, the area could evolve into an African hub for light manufacturing and technology-driven trade. Nnewi, already known as the “Japan of Africa,” could anchor an industrial corridor stretching from Awka to Aba. Enugu could emerge as a service and administrative capital, while Port Harcourt which was a part and parcel of Eastern Nigeria would benefit from increased Igbo shipping and export activity. If properly planned, such a movement could accelerate regional self-reliance and create millions of jobs.

Politically, the symbolism would be profound. It would signal a form of economic nationalism, a statement that Ndigbo can thrive without leaning on Nigeria’s existing power centres. But it would also isolate them from the national mainstream, reducing their influence in the country’s political and economic policy-making. The Igbo spirit thrives on mobility and integration. Confining it to a region could risk curbing the very dynamism that defines it. Of course, the relocation would also test Nigeria’s internal unity. Other regions might interpret it as a silent protest or even a precursor to secessionist tendencies. National politics, already fragile, could become more polarized. Yet such a shift could also serve as a wake-up call for the federal government to address decades of regional imbalance in infrastructure, investment, and opportunity.

It is worth remembering that Lagos itself grew into a megacity partly because it welcomed people from every corner of Nigeria. The Igbo, Yoruba, Hausa, and many others made it the vibrant, cosmopolitan hub it is today. If any one group withdrew its contributions, the loss would be felt not just in numbers but in spirit. Lagos, for all its resilience, draws strength from diversity. Abuja, too, thrives as a melting pot of Nigerian ambition.

Beyond economics, there is a moral question: should prosperity ever be used as a weapon of protest? The Jewish experience in the United States suggests that influence can be more effective when it is institutionalized, not withdrawn. American Jews did not build their power by isolating themselves. They built alliances, founded institutions, and became indispensable partners in every sphere of American life. The Igbo could learn from that, to organize their economic influence into structured institutions that shape policy and narrative rather than retreat in frustration. But, a more strategic alternative to withdrawal might be the deliberate creation of parallel centres of excellence in the Southeast. Instead of emptying Lagos and Abuja, Igbo investors could channel a portion of their wealth into industrial parks, universities, and innovation hubs in their homeland. That way, they maintain their national reach while strengthening their roots. Such dual investment would demonstrate both patriotism and prudence, turning the Southeast into a magnet for development without triggering economic dislocation elsewhere.

Dei Dei Market, Abuja

In truth, Nigeria’s destiny is intertwined with that of the Igbo, just as the Igbo destiny is somehow tied to Nigeria’s future. Every attempt to separate one from the other, whether politically or economically, seems to ignore that shared dependence. The energy that drives an Igbo trader in Alaba is the same energy that fuels Nigerian commerce. The ambition that builds mansions in Lekki also builds schools in Nnewi. The creativity that powers Nollywood in Asaba contributes to the soft power of the entire nation.

The notion of a total Igbo financial withdrawal is therefore both symbolic and cautionary. It reminds Nigeria of the delicate balance on which its economy rests and of the need to build a nation where every region feels valued and secure. It also reminds Ndigbo themselves that their true strength lies not in retreat but in engagement, in continuing to prove, as they have always done, that they can flourish anywhere and contribute meaningfully to the larger whole. If, for any reason, Ndigbo ever decided to withdraw their investments from Lagos and Abuja, the immediate effect would be disruption, but the long-term outcome would depend on what replaces it. Nigeria could either descend into mutual suspicion or rise into a new era of regional cooperation. The Igbo could either isolate themselves or reinvent their homeland into a model of African development.

The more likely and desirable future, however, is not one of withdrawal but one of balance, a Nigeria where the Igbo can invest confidently both in Lagos and in Enugu, where every region is strong enough to contribute, and where no group feels compelled to choose between belonging and survival. That would be the true fulfillment of the Igbo spirit: not to withdraw from challenge, but to transform it into opportunity. At the end of the day, the question is not whether the Igbo could bring Nigeria to its knees by withdrawing their cash, it is whether Nigeria can stand tall without the brilliance, energy, and enterprise of its Igbo citizens. The answer to that, by every economic and historical measure, is obvious.