Bosomtwe Assembly Members reject 2026 budget over alleged lack of transparency

By Jacob Agyenim Boateng || Contributor
THU, 30 OCT 2025

Some Assembly Members in the Bosomtwe District of the Ashanti Region have rejected the Assembly's 2026 budget, citing lack of transparency and selective distribution of resources.

During a meeting on Thursday, October 30, 2025, 30 out of 34 elected Assembly Members voted against the budget, describing it as unfair.

The Assembly Members took issue with the GH¢80,000 allocated for a single borehole project, which they deemed exorbitant.

"The district has 67 communities in 37 electoral areas, however, the budget is concentrating on few of these communities," they noted.

The Members also expressed concern that they were not involved in major decisions in the budget preparation, with the presiding member reportedly left out of the process. "Our worry is that the assembly failed to consult us for the final budget statement as has been the normal practice," they stated.

The protesting Assembly Members have called on the Ashanti Regional Minister to intervene and call the District Chief Executive, Hon. Hamidu Abdullah, to order, citing neglect of major needs in most communities in the area.

