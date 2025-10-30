Every constituency will have a say in Ghana’s budget under my leadership — Bawumia

Former Vice President and New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer aspirant, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has reiterated his commitment to introducing a decentralized and people-centered budgeting system to promote equal development across Ghana.

According to him, the current budgeting process is overly centralized in Accra, leaving out the specific needs and priorities of communities in the constituencies.

He said this approach has contributed to unequal distribution of resources and development projects across the country.

Speaking to some party delegates during his ongoing “Our Journey Together” campaign tour of the Western Region on Thursday, October 30, Dr. Bawumia said his proposed model will make budget planning more inclusive by allowing citizens to participate in identifying their key needs.

“I want to change Ghana’s budget system. Currently, budget preparation doesn’t take constituencies into consideration; it is only done in Accra. But I want to change that,” he said.

“I want us to reach a point where people in the constituencies are consulted on their needs during the preparation stage. Their priorities will form the basis of the national budget,” he added.

Dr. Bawumia noted that this new system, which he calls a constituency-based budgeting system, will ensure that projects and contracts are spread fairly across the country, thereby creating jobs and promoting balanced development.

“When voted into office in 2029, I will introduce a constituency-based budgeting system. We will implement decentralized budgeting so that development projects are spread across the country for everyone to benefit, not just a few people at the top.

“For instance, if there’s a project worth $1.4 million for streetlights, we will distribute it fairly among the constituencies so that they can benefit from the contracts and create job opportunities. Such a move will promote inclusive, people-centred development,” he emphasized.

Dr. Bawumia has, in recent weeks, been touring various regions to outline key components of his vision ahead of the opposition party’s flagbearer contest on January 31, 2026.