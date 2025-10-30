Pharmaceutical Society of Ghana condemns Burma Camp assault, demands swift justice  

The Pharmaceutical Society of Ghana (PSGH) has condemned the physical assault of a pharmacy personnel and a female client by a non-uniformed officer of the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF), describing the act as “barbaric, reprehensible, and utterly unacceptable.”

In a statement copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra, the Society expressed outrage over a viral CCTV footage showing Warrant Officer Class One (WO1) Mensah Williams attacking staff and a client inside the e-PRIDE Chemist located within Burma Camp, Accra.

The PSGH said it had visited the facility to verify the incident and assured the victims of its full support as investigations continue.

“Such conduct not only violates the fundamental human rights and dignity of the victims but also constitutes a grave affront to public trust and the sanctity of healthcare spaces,” the statement said.

According to the Society, pharmacy personnel across Ghana serve as front-line healthcare providers, ensuring access to essential medicines and professional care.

It stressed that any form of violence against pharmacists or pharmacy support staff is an attack on public health and undermined the nation's healthcare delivery system.

“An attack on pharmacy personnel is an attack on every Ghanaian who depends on pharmacy services for their well-being,” PSGH added.

The professional body extended its empathy and solidarity to the assaulted pharmacy worker and the client, pledging both psychological and professional support to help them recover from the traumatic experience.

The PSGH further urged the Ghana Police Service and the Ghana Armed Forces to ensure a swift and transparent investigation, calling for the full weight of the law to be brought to bear on the perpetrator.

It pledged to closely monitor the case until justice is served.

“We implore the Ghana Police Service and the Ghana Armed Forces to pursue this matter to its logical conclusion, ensuring that justice is served swiftly and transparently,” the statement emphasized.

The Society, however, commended the Ghana Armed Forces for their prompt intervention and the subsequent arrest of the suspect, saying this demonstrated the military's institutional commitment to discipline and professionalism.

It expressed confidence that the GAF's internal disciplinary systems, coupled with legal prosecution, would ensure that the incident becomes a clear example of accountability and reinforce public confidence in the military's zero-tolerance stance toward misconduct.

The PSGH reaffirmed its commitment to protecting the safety, dignity, and integrity of all pharmacy professionals nationwide, urging stakeholders to safeguard healthcare spaces as zones of respect and service to humanity.

“We urge all stakeholders to work together to ensure that healthcare spaces remain zones of respect, safety, and service to humanity,” the statement said.

GNA