ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

‘We found no problem with Richard Nii Armah Quaye’ — FIC as it unfreezes business mogul’s bank accounts

Headlines President of RNAQ Holdings, Richard Nii Armah Quaye
THU, 30 OCT 2025
President of RNAQ Holdings, Richard Nii Armah Quaye

The Financial Intelligence Centre has stated that its months-long investigations into the financial dealings of President of RNAQ Holdings, Richard Nii Armah Quaye, found no misconduct or criminality.

According to the FIC, Mr. Quaye complied with every aspect of the probe and provided a detailed account of his financial operations, which were found to be legitimate.

Speaking in an on Accra-based GHOne TV on Wednesday, October 29, the Chief Executive Officer of the FIC, Kwadwo Twum Boafo, its foundings suggested there was no need to keep the personal accounts of Mr. Nii Armah frozen.

“The accounts of Richard Nii Armah Quaye were… frozen but have now been unfrozen because there was a determination that there was no need for it to go forward.

“He came here, sat down with us, and gave us a thorough explanation of what he does. And there was no problem. Like I said, we deal with people fairly and I don’t have a personal vendetta against anyone,” he explained.

The FIC froze Nii Armah Quaye’s bank accounts as part of a broader inter-agency probe into alleged financial irregularities in March 2025.

The action was taken under Section 56(1) of the Anti-Money Laundering Act, 2020 (Act 1044) few days after the businessman’s 40th birthday celebration.

Mr. Twum Boafo stressed that the Centre’s actions are guided strictly by evidence and due process, not political influence, noting that the FIC’s mandate is to protect Ghana’s financial system from abuse and ensure transparency within the sector.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

1 hour ago

Every constituency will have a say in Ghana’s budget under my leadership — Bawumia Every constituency will have a say in Ghana’s budget under my leadership — Bawum...

1 hour ago

Former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta SML scandal: Ofori-Atta’s actions caused significant financial loss to the state...

3 hours ago

McDanleft and Richard Nii Armah Quaye FIC clears McDan, Nii Armah Quaye of financial impropriety; unfreezes bank accou...

3 hours ago

Director-General of the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT), Kwesi Afreh Biney We’re not going to sell any of our hotels — SSNIT Director-General

4 hours ago

Former Buffer Stock CEO Abdul Hannan, wife granted GH150million bail Former Buffer Stock CEO Abdul Hannan, wife granted GH₵150million bail

4 hours ago

How Gifty Oware-Mensah was enrolled as a service person while on state salary

4 hours ago

Nigerian man jailed 10 years for trafficking 10 victims to Ghana for prostitution Nigerian man jailed 10 years for trafficking 10 victims to Ghana for prostitutio...

4 hours ago

President Mahama, President Macron hold talks on strengthening Ghana’s maritime security President Mahama, President Macron hold talks on strengthening Ghana’s maritime ...

4 hours ago

Dressing code: No jeans, round-neck T-shirts, miniskirts, tight-fitting clothes, excessive makeup — GES warns teachers Dressing code: No jeans, round-neck T-shirts, miniskirts, tight-fitting clothes,...

5 hours ago

GAF vows tough sanctions against soldier’s assault on civilians at Burma Camp GAF vows tough sanctions against soldier’s assault on civilians at Burma Camp

Advertise Here

Just in....

Race for Flagbearer begins: Who leads NPP?

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line