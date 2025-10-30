‘We found no problem with Richard Nii Armah Quaye’ — FIC as it unfreezes business mogul’s bank accounts

The Financial Intelligence Centre has stated that its months-long investigations into the financial dealings of President of RNAQ Holdings, Richard Nii Armah Quaye, found no misconduct or criminality.

According to the FIC, Mr. Quaye complied with every aspect of the probe and provided a detailed account of his financial operations, which were found to be legitimate.

Speaking in an on Accra-based GHOne TV on Wednesday, October 29, the Chief Executive Officer of the FIC, Kwadwo Twum Boafo, its foundings suggested there was no need to keep the personal accounts of Mr. Nii Armah frozen.

“The accounts of Richard Nii Armah Quaye were… frozen but have now been unfrozen because there was a determination that there was no need for it to go forward.

“He came here, sat down with us, and gave us a thorough explanation of what he does. And there was no problem. Like I said, we deal with people fairly and I don’t have a personal vendetta against anyone,” he explained.

The FIC froze Nii Armah Quaye’s bank accounts as part of a broader inter-agency probe into alleged financial irregularities in March 2025.

The action was taken under Section 56(1) of the Anti-Money Laundering Act, 2020 (Act 1044) few days after the businessman’s 40th birthday celebration.

Mr. Twum Boafo stressed that the Centre’s actions are guided strictly by evidence and due process, not political influence, noting that the FIC’s mandate is to protect Ghana’s financial system from abuse and ensure transparency within the sector.