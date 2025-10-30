Blacksheep Foundation brings potable water and hope to Djamam community

ModernGhana logo
In a heartwarming act of compassion and community development, the Blacksheep Foundation has provided potable water to the residents of Djamam, a small village in the Upper Manya Krobo District.

For years, the people of Djamam endured the daily struggle of walking long distances to fetch water from neighboring communities. The situation was especially dire for the local clinic, which serves the entire area but often faced severe water shortages that affected its operations.

Thanks to the intervention of the Blacksheep Foundation, led by its CEO, Dela Seade, the community now has access to clean and safe water; a resource many had begun to lose hope of ever having close to home.

Speaking at the commissioning ceremony, Ms. Seade expressed her joy at seeing the project come to fruition.

“We are happy to finally bring clean water to the people of Djamam. Access to potable water is not a luxury; it’s a basic necessity. Our Foundation is committed to touching lives, and this is only the beginning,” she said.

In addition to the water project, the Foundation also distributed thrift clothing to residents, ensuring that families received essential items to improve their well-being.

The initiative forms part of Blacksheep Foundation’s broader mission to support and empower vulnerable communities across Ghana. According to Ms. Seade, this project marks the start of a long-term commitment to reach more communities facing similar challenges.

“Our goal is to extend this initiative to other deprived areas. We believe development starts with dignity and that begins with access to water, education, and opportunity,” she added.

The Blacksheep Foundation is guided by a powerful mission and vision centered on empowering children and communities who have faced a slow start in life. The organization provides holistic support through academic tutoring, personal development programs, and mental health resources.

Its vision is to create a world where every child regardless of background is equipped to grow, learn, and contribute meaningfully to society. Through inclusivity, resilience-building, and advocacy, Blacksheep continues to inspire transformation and hope.

As the residents of Djamam gathered around their new water source, the joy and relief were evident. For them, this was not just a project it was a new beginning.

“Today, we don’t have to walk miles for water anymore,” said a grateful resident. “We thank the Blacksheep Foundation for remembering us.”

With projects like this, the Blacksheep Foundation is proving that lasting change often begins with small, heartfelt acts of service one community at a time.

