Nigerian man jailed 10 years for trafficking 10 victims to Ghana for prostitution

The Achimota Circuit Court has sentenced Chukwudi Nwachukwu, a 29-year-old Nigerian, to 10 years' imprisonment for trafficking 10 girls from Nigeria to Ghana for prostitution.

The victims, aged between 15 and 18 years, included Nwachukwu's sister. They were lured to Ghana with promises of decent jobs but were instead forced into prostitution upon arrival.

According to the prosecution, the victims were made to pay Nwachukwu GHC300 daily after engaging in sex work at Odorkor, a suburb of Accra.

The court, presided over by Mrs Akosua Anokyewaa Adjepong, found Nwachukwu guilty on two counts of human trafficking and sentenced him to 10 years' imprisonment on each count. The sentences are to run concurrently.

In addition, the court ordered the convict to pay GHC15,000 compensation to each of the 10 victims.

While noting that Nwachukwu was a first-time offender and had pleaded for leniency, the court said it considered the increasing prevalence of human trafficking and, therefore, imposed a deterrent sentence to discourage others.

The prosecution, led by Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Isaac Babayi, said the complainant, Chief Calistus Eloziepuwa, a member of the Nigerians in Diaspora Organisation (NIDO) in Ghana, led the team that arrested the convict and rescued the victims.

ASP Babayi said on June 7, 2024, the Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) at the CID Headquarters received a report from the Nmai Dzorn Police Station indicating that Chief Eloziepuwa and his team had apprehended Nwachukwu and rescued 10 victims.

Investigations revealed that Nwachukwu financed the victims' transportation from Nigeria to Ghana and exploited them through prostitution.

He was assisted by accomplices referred to as agents, who recruited and transported the girls from various villages in Nigeria.

The court heard that upon their arrival, Nwachukwu kept the victims at his residence at Liberia Camp near Kasoa, where he allegedly took their pubic hair and compelled them to swear before a shrine.

They were threatened that they would suffer incurable skin diseases if they disobeyed him or absconded with their earnings.

Nwachukwu then gave them waist beads from the shrine and transported them to Odorkor traffic light, where they were forced to engage in prostitution. He kept records of their daily earnings in an exercise book.

The Anti-Human Trafficking Unit of the Ghana Police Service, with support from Challenging Heights, subsequently rescued the victims.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) William Ayaregah, Director of the AHTU, said justice had been served and that Ghana would not tolerate human trafficking.

“Human trafficking is a crime against humanity. Ghana is not a safe haven for criminals — wherever you are, we will come after you,” he warned.

Chief Calistus Eloziepuwa of NIDO commended the Ghana Police Service for their strong collaboration.

“Justice has been served for the victims. Ghana is not fertile ground for criminal activities. We must all work together to eliminate human trafficking and restore dignity to our nations.”

