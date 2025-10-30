Former Buffer Stock CEO Abdul Hannan, wife granted GH₵150million bail

The Accra High Court, presided over by Justice Audrey Kocuvi-Tay, has granted bail totalling GHS150 million to the former Chief Executive Officer of the National Food Buffer Stock Company (NAFCO), Hannan Abdul-Wahab, and his wife, Faiza Seidu Wuni, who are both standing trial over alleged financial malfeasance at the state institution.

The two have pleaded not guilty to 24 charges, including stealing, defrauding by false pretences, intentional dissipation of public funds, money laundering, and using public office for profit.

Under the court’s ruling, Mr. Abdul-Wahab was granted bail in the sum of GHS100 million with six sureties, four of whom must justify the bail with landed property. The court further ordered that his name be placed on a stop list at all entry and exit points in the country to prevent him from travelling outside Ghana without permission.

The sureties are required to provide copies of their Ghana Cards and update the court of any change in residence. Mr. Abdul-Wahab must also report to the investigator every Wednesday until the case concludes, while the investigator is to submit a monthly compliance report to the court.

His wife, Faiza Seidu Wuni, was separately granted bail in the sum of GHS50 million with four sureties, three of whom must justify the bail with landed property within the jurisdiction of the court. She has been directed to surrender all passports and report weekly to the investigator, also on Wednesdays.

The court scheduled November 27, 2025, for the Case Management Conference (CMC) and directed that all disclosures be filed before that date.

During the hearing, the Deputy Attorney-General, Dr. Justice Srem-Sai, said the prosecution was not opposed to bail but urged the court to consider the seriousness of the charges, which involve alleged white-collar crimes amounting to over GHS115 million. He described Mr. Abdul-Wahab as “a man of substantial means with a fixed abode in a prime area of Accra,” warning that such factors could make him a potential flight risk.

However, defence counsel Joseph Dindiok Kpemka pleaded for leniency, arguing that both accused persons had cooperated fully with the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) throughout the investigation and had never attempted to abscond.

“When bail was granted by EOCO, they complied fully with all the conditions. It came as a surprise that the sureties later presented were found to be forged — something we could not have independently verified,” he told the court.

Mr. Kpemka reminded the court of Article 19(2)(c) of the 1992 Constitution, which guarantees that every person is presumed innocent until proven guilty. He urged the court not to impose conditions so harsh that they effectively deny the accused their right to bail.

The case, which centres on the alleged misappropriation of state funds at the National Food Buffer Stock Company, has been adjourned to November 27, 2025, for further proceedings.