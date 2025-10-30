Law students now eligible for student loan plus

The Students Loan Trust Fund (SLTF) has extended its Students Loan Plus programme to cover professional law students at the Ghana School of Law, allowing them to apply for full tuition support under the government’s enhanced student financing scheme.

In a statement issued on October 29, 2025, the Fund said the inclusion of law students follows a directive from President John Dramani Mahama as part of efforts to broaden access to tertiary education and promote professional advancement through innovative funding options.

The SLTF explained that the move eliminates financial barriers faced by professional law students, ensuring that all qualified applicants can continue their studies without interruption.

Students interested in accessing the facility can apply through the “No Fees Stress Portal” at www.sltf.gov.gh, selecting the Students Loan Plus option and completing the application process online.

The Fund also encouraged students to reach out for support through email at [email protected] or via its helplines, 0302 751020 and 0264 043072.

Reaffirming its commitment to educational equity, the SLTF stated that no Ghanaian student should be denied access to higher education because of financial hardship.